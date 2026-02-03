Stocks Scale Fresh Highs as Metals Bounce Back: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks climbed further into record territory while the S&P 500 was set for its latest high as days of volatility in precious metals faded, buoying sentiment.

The Stoxx 600 rose 0.5% to extend its record set on Monday. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% after the US benchmark ended the prior session less than three points shy of its closing high. Gold advanced toward $4,900 along with gains in silver as dip-buyers stepped in to end a two-day rout. The dollar snapped a brief winning streak.

Tech led the advance in stocks, with Nasdaq 100 futures rising 0.5%. Palantir Technologies Inc. jumped 10% in premarket trading following a strong earnings forecast. South Korea’s Kospi, a bellwether for the artificial-intelligence trade, posted its biggest gain in nearly five years as Samsung Electronics Co. surged 10%.

Stocks are regaining momentum after a steep drop in precious metals sparked a pullback from riskier assets. Strong US manufacturing data has added to optimism, showing that the economy is on a sound footing as the earnings season rolls on.

“Investors keep on focusing on the earnings season, which isn’t bad so far, with reasonable expectations that are not hard to meet,” Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale. “I don’t see a reason for momentum to switch in the short term.”

US Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.28%. Bitcoin was trading below $78,900.

After the favorable reception to Palantir’s report, investors will turn their attention Tuesday to earnings from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. after the close, watching for signs that the company is challenging Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the market for artificial-intelligence accelerators.

AMD has rallied more than 50% since October, while Nvidia has remained largely flat, as traders increasingly look more broadly than the Magnificent Seven for the next leg of the AI trade.

Flows are “going into the semiconductor land, they’re going into memory stocks, that’s where performance is to be had in the short term,” Jimmy Muchechetere, an equity analyst at Investec Wealth and Investment, told Bloomberg TV.

Corporate Highlights:

Elon Musk is combining SpaceX and xAI in a deal that values the enlarged entity at $1.25 trillion, as the world’s richest man looks to fuel his increasingly costly ambitions in artificial intelligence and space exploration. Orsted A/S agreed to sell its European onshore business to Danish investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for €1.4 billion ($1.7 billion), as the company completes a divestment plan. BP Plc needs to demonstrate how its decision to prioritize investment in oil and gas will create value for shareholders, according to a group of investors. Palantir Technologies Inc. forecast revenue for fiscal 2026 that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations, a boost for the data analytics company after its shares have gotten off to a lackluster start so far this year. Amundi SA, Europe’s largest asset manager, reported fourth-quarter pretax profit that beat expectations and said it’s benefiting from investors seeking to diversify away from US dollar assets. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 9:29 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1808 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.66 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9340 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3684 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $77,920.32 Ether fell 2.9% to $2,272.55 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.88% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.53% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.4% to $65.38 a barrel Spot gold rose 5% to $4,893.57 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson and Subrat Patnaik.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.