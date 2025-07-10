Stocks Set for Fresh Record as Bond Sale Goes Well: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Relative calm enveloped Wall Street, with stocks rising as traders parsed a batch of corporate outlooks. Treasuries barely budged after a solid $22 billion sale of 30-year bonds showed appetite for longer-term debt despite concerns about a ballooning deficit and the impacts of a trade war.

Just a few days ahead of the unofficial start of the earnings season that will bring results from big banks, an upbeat forecast from Delta Air Lines Inc. spurred an industry rally. The S&P 500 headed toward fresh all-time highs. Tesla Inc. led gains in megacaps. Nvidia Corp. edged up, with its market value once again approaching $4 trillion. President Donald Trump cited the surge in tech firms like the chipmaker amid his tariff policy.

Treasury 10-year yields climbed three basis points to 4.36%, while those on 30-year bonds rose one basis point to 4.88%. Thursday’s debt auction was awarded at 4.889% vs a 4.890% when-issued yield at the 1 p.m. New York time bidding deadline. A drop in jobless claims in a period that included the Independence Day holiday was taken in stride. The dollar wavered.

Markets are caught up in a mix of sometimes contradictory risks surrounding the tariff rollout, fiscal policy and the outlook for the Federal Reserve. Yields have been rising as investors pared bets on Fed reductions, following a report last week that showed a surprisingly resilient US labor market.

Trump’s flurry of new warnings have done little to rattle global markets as they did when the so-called reciprocal tariffs were announced in April, with traders focusing on the overall extension of the deadline to Aug. 1. That’s effectively given trading partners an extension for talks as skepticism persists on Wall Street that he will follow through on his import taxes.

“There’s zero chance we’ll have tariff clarity by Aug. 1, which makes a July rate cut impossible,” said Tom Essaye of The Sevens Report. “The practical impact of this consistently delayed tariff policy is to reduce the chances of a September rate cut, which could leave rates higher for longer and increase the chances of an economic slowdown.”

Fed Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said he sees upside risks to inflation, but it’s too early to know whether tariffs will have a persistent impact on prices.

Policymakers have held borrowing costs steady this year, but a divide has emerged over how many rate cuts officials expect in 2025. Fed officials will meet next July 29-30. Based on pricing in futures contracts, traders currently expect the central bank to slash rates in September.

“While there will likely be no shortage of announcements coming out of the White House in the coming weeks, it’s unlikely the new August 1 deadline will be the end of the tariff story,” said Daniel Skelly, head of Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy Team. “With the major stock indexes poised for rangebound trading the rest of the year, we’re looking at an environment that could put a premium on stock picking.”

And with a new earnings season around the corner, investors may want to focus on stocks with the potential for upside surprises in earnings and cash flow, while also diversifying into international stocks, commodities, energy infrastructure, and hedge funds, he noted.

“More tariff clarity should emerge as trade talks continue,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Declines in policy uncertainty have historically been positive for stocks, and we think US trade policy will move toward greater stability in the second half of the year.”

“The remarkable resilience of the US consumer – and in turn US companies – was the hero of the first half,” said Kristy Akullian, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas. “Going into Q2 earnings season, stocks could get an added boost from low expectations.”

Wall Street expects very little from S&P 500 companies this earnings season, forecasting just 2% growth and a margin dip for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Wendy Soong.

“While it’s a very low bar — indeed, the weakest growth in two years — the market may still need confirmation that profit momentum will only get better in the second half,” they said. “Our guidance model suggests earnings should easily clear consensus, reinforcing the case for a recovery narrative to take hold.”

Risk assets are set to remain supported, with lower sensitivity to tariffs and the second-quarter reporting season as key catalysts, HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner said.

They recommend increasing the overweight to equities further, now with a preference for the US, while remaining mildly overweight euro-area and emerging markets.

“While the overall technical trend remains positive for US equities, our proprietary cycle analysis currently implies a window of potential volatility to open beginning in late-July and lasting into October,” said Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott. “Our work does not call for a structural downturn/secular bear market to start this year, but it does suggest that we could see more corrective periods.”

Wantrobski also noted that bullish sentiment and positioning are elevated, charts are overbought, seasonality looms ahead in the coming weeks, and headline risk remains high in this environment.

Investors should stay away from a one-sided allocation to either defensive or cyclical stocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Ryan Hammond.

“It’s been a steady climb, with several tailwinds lifting sentiment along the way,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “But with uncertainty over the US trade policy lingering, the US markets are in need of a fresh catalyst for the next leg up, you’d feel. Consequently, don’t be surprised if we now see a bit of consolidation or a retracement after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 hit new highs recently.”

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. will hold its annual shareholder meeting Nov. 6, the company said in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla is aiming its driverless taxis for the San Francisco Bay area as the carmaker plots an expansion on the heels of last month’s limited rollout in Austin.

Elon Musk said his AI startup’s chatbot will be coming to Tesla vehicles.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 1:21 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.3%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1689

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3569

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.38 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $113,338.51

Ether rose 2.7% to $2,812.79

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.36%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.70%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.60%

The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.88%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.3% to $66.78 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,318.04 an ounce

