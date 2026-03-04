Stocks Sink Across Asia as Winning Trades Unravel: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks plunged the most in nearly a year, led by the biggest South Korean crash since the global financial crisis in 2008, as mounting concerns over the Iran war triggered an exodus from some of the world’s best-performing markets.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slumped as much as 4.3%, with South Korean stocks plunging 12% amid mounting panic across trading desks. Before the slump, the Kospi Index — a poster child for AI investments — was the world’s best-performing gauge. Japanese shares fell 4% and Hong Kong dipped 3%. Equity-index futures for the US and Europe retreated, indicating more losses are in the offing.

The big moves in Asian stocks were in contrast to those in the US, where President Donald Trump’s assurances on safeguarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz helped calm nerves.

While equities slumped, other markets didn’t see comparable volatility. Brent crude gained 1% and gold rose 1.4%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was up 0.1% and Treasuries were steady, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year little changed at 4.06%.

“Asian markets are choking on a toxic cocktail — surging energy prices, a resurgent dollar, and geopolitical tensions that nobody is sleeping through anymore,” said Hebe Chen, a senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime. “This isn’t just a technical pullback but more of psychological capitulation.”

The US-Israeli attack on Iran has destabilized the Middle East and threatens to deliver a new inflationary shock to the global economy by pushing up oil prices. There’s also no clear sense of when or how the war will end, raising the prospect of a prolonged conflict and unforeseen consequences beyond the White House’s control.

The war continued to reverberate across the Middle East, with Israel bombarding Tehran in a fresh wave of strikes. The Islamic Republic fired missiles at Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, with Doha saying targets weren’t limited to military interests. Qatar and Iraq halted production at major energy sites.

“The risk here is the scale of the supply shock the war will create,” wrote Kyle Rodda at Capital.com. “Given the very chaotic nature of the events and the strong incentive for all combatants to escalate right now, this uncertainty could drag on for a while.”

This conflict is different from Trump’s trade war, his talk of invading Greenland or his assault on the Fed’s independence, all of which unnerved investors globally.

In each case, traders came to expect that Trump would backtrack if markets fell too far, a strategy that came to be known as the TACO trade, which stands for Trump Always Chickens Out — and created a buy-the-dip mentality that allowed stocks to rally back.

“For now, markets are trading headline to headline,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com. “Much will depend on whether tensions stabilize — or whether this proves to be the start of a more prolonged disruption to global supply.”

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Asia’s equities are likely to extend their declines as long as traders remain anxious that crude prices may shoot even higher than current levels.The region’s dependence on oil and gas from the Middle East means the extreme volatility breaking out in crude futures is likely to ensure Asia-Pacific shares will keep sliding as investors are forced to keep worst-case scenarios in mind.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Markets are focused on oil as traders weighed Trump’s plan to insure and escort tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, with traffic in the vital waterway all but halted. Oil extended gains, with Brent hovering around $82 a barrel after rallying about 12% over two days, the biggest gain since 2020.

“When considered alongside other headlines, it’s questionable whether that alone is enough to reassure markets,” Hitoshi Asaoka, chief strategist at Asset Management One, said about Trump’s comments. “There are reports that drone attacks have halted production and refining facilities not only in Iran but in other countries as well. So it’s unclear whether simply being able to pass through the strait is sufficient cause for reassurance.”

Oil’s advance and the dollar’s strength are a combination that’s not ideal for Asian economies. The dollar’s two-day gain is the most in nearly a year. A gauge of Asian currencies fell to the lowest since January this week, with the decline limited as China sought to anchor the yuan.

Even after the losses this week, Asian stocks are up about 5.5% this year, after gaining more than 25% last year. Stocks have rallied since their slump in April — caused by Trump’s tariffs announcement — on bets the billions spent by companies on AI will pay off.

“A lot of markets have done very, very well year-to-date,” George Efstathopoulos, a portfolio manager at Fidelity International, said on Bloomberg Television. “So we’re seeing a bit of positioning lightening. But at the same time, I would argue it depends on how protracted this ends up being.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 12:33 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix fell 4.6% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.8% The Shanghai Composite fell 1.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1602 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 157.56 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9221 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $67,746.26 Ether fell 0.6% to $1,957.02 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.06% Japan’s 10-year yield declined 2.5 basis points to 2.105% Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $74.97 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $5,165.08 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

With assistance from Winnie Hsu, Joanne Wong and Carter Johnson.

