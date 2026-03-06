Stocks Sink Amid Weak Jobs and Inflation Jitters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A weak jobs report hit stocks at a time when a widening war in the Middle East is lifting oil prices and fueling inflation jitters. Renewed anxiety about the private credit industry also curbed risk appetite. Bonds whipsawed.

Equities headed toward their worst week since October, with the S&P 500 falling 1.7%. BlackRock Inc. curbed withdrawals from a $26 billion private-credit fund. Brent topped $90. An initial rebound in Treasuries in the aftermath of the economic data fizzled out, with 10-year yields up two basis points to 4.16%. That’s even as traders slightly boosted bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Nonfarm payrolls slid 92,000 last month after a strong start to the year. The drop was one of the largest since the pandemic, partly reflecting a decrease in health-care employment due to strike activity. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4%.

The figures could refocus the Fed’s attention on the jobs market as it assesses how long to hold rates steady. Policymakers have been more attuned to inflation lately — even before the war on Iran sparked concerns about price pressures.

“Today’s numbers may have put the Fed between a rock and a hard place,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Significant weakening in the labor market would support a rate cut, but given the risk that higher-for-longer oil prices could trigger another inflation surge, the Fed may feel compelled to remain on the sidelines.”

The conflict in the Middle East is stoking fears over a global energy crunch as exporters scramble for routes out of the region while a swath of refineries reduce output, unleashing a wave of disruption across energy markets.

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t want to negotiate an end to the war with Iran in a post on social media that demanded Tehran capitulate as US and Israeli airstrikes continue.

“The February report precedes the Iran conflict, but the recent spike in oil prices raises the probability of stronger energy inflation ahead,” said Andy Schneider at BNP Paribas. “Risks to our headline inflation forecast are skewed to the upside.”

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Bloomberg TV he doesn’t expect the Iran war to have a sustained impact on inflation. Meantime, Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly told CNBC a disappointing February employment report undermines the notion that the US labor market was stabilizing.

“Modest increases in oil prices, even if sustained, have transitory effects on US headline inflation and minimal effects on US core inflation,” said Michael Gapen at Morgan Stanley. “The Fed can look through these increases, but with inflation above target as long as it has been, even modest oil price pressures could delay rate cuts.”

Absent second round effects or rising inflation expectations, he believes Fed rate hikes have a high bar. A substantial rise in oil prices could weaken activity, acting like an uncertainty shock and putting rate cuts in play, Gapen noted.

If the labor market keeps losing steam, it becomes a more delicate backdrop — especially with geopolitical uncertainty on the rise and energy prices capable of acting as an added tax at the gas pump, according to Bret Kenwell at eToro.

“This may not change the Fed’s decision this month, but a visibly weakening jobs market is the kind of trend that can pull the Fed in a more dovish direction as 2026 unfolds,” he said. “Regardless of interest rates, a deteriorating jobs market is not what investors want to see — particularly while volatility has already been on the rise.”

Corporate Highlights:

Marvell Technology Inc. delivered a bullish sales outlook, saying that data center demand was growing even faster than anticipated. Gap Inc. reported fourth-quarter sales and profit that came in slightly below expectations, as two of its apparel chains underperformed. Costco Wholesale Corp.’s profit rose more than expected, showing the club chain is capitalizing on an extended period of sales growth. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.7% as of 9:57 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.9% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.6% The MSCI World Index fell 1.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1571 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3339 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.67 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $68,443.29 Ether fell 4.9% to $1,979.5 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.87% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.68% The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.56% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.78% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 9.8% to $88.94 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $5,117.93 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.