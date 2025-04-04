Stocks Sink as Powell Signals Damage From Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A selloff in stocks deepened, bonds surged and oil hit a four-year low as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the damage of a trade war will be bigger than anticipated, with the potential effects including higher inflation and slower growth.

Despite the economic risks from President Donald Trump’s widening trade war that just included China’s retaliation, Powell continued to reiterate a wait-and-see approach on rate cuts. The S&P 500 was on pace for its worst two-day rout since the Covid lockdowns of March 2020, down 5% Friday. The Nasdaq 100 was set for a bear market. Treasury 10-year yields sank 11 basis points to 3.92%. Money markets fully priced four rate reductions this year. The dollar rose almost 1%.

“While investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve comes to the rescue, it’s unclear how a few potential rate cuts this year will undo the economic damage that these tariffs are likely to cause, said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners.

Not even a relatively solid reading on US jobs was able to boost sentiment on Friday. As the global economy is set to get hit by widespread tariffs, China retaliated against new US levies with a slew of measures, including duties on all American imports and export controls on rare earths. Trump said his economic policies “will never change.”

Later, Trump said he had a “very productive call” with Vietnam, sending shares of companies that have large manufacturing operations in the country, including Nike Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc., soaring.

Wall Street’s volatility gauge – the VIX – topped 40, hitting levels associated with some of the worst market turbulence in recent memory.T

The looming Nasdaq 100 bear market has wiped out nearly $6 trillion from the tech-heavy benchmark since its peak. The market value destruction has been biggest in the likes of Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., companies whose worth swelled past $3 trillion on optimism about artificial intelligence. At this rate, there will be no $3 trillion companies.

Several forecasters are turning ice cold on US equities, telling investors to refrain from buying the selloff as a historic trade war raises the specter of a recession.

Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett told investors to “short” risk assets until Trump pivots away from tariffs and toward tax cuts, higher energy supply, deregulation and an aggressive increase in the debt ceiling. UBS Global Wealth Management’s Mark Haefele cut his rating on US stocks to neutral.

“The correction can be slightly more, given uncertainty,” Nouriel Roubini said at a gathering of economists and business leaders on the banks of Lake Como in Cernobbio, Italy. “Even if in the next few weeks it looks like we’re going to start negotiations, and you get a de-escalation, I think the market corrects a little bit more, bottoms out.”

A few others are finding opportunities now. Ed Yardeni of eponymous firm Yardeni Research said it was time to buy the dip after the gauge’s worst day since the Covid pandemic.

Wall Street has been befuddled by Trump’s vision of bringing manufacturing operations back to the US, something that would be extremely costly and take years if not decades to accomplish.

Economists generally expect that tariffs will lift inflation and slow growth, keeping the Fed in wait-and-see mode. But the debate over the path of interest rates has ramped up after the tariff announcement. While Morgan Stanley now expects no cuts this year, down from one previously, citing inflation risks, UBS Global Wealth Management see more easing this year.

In the US, Fed officials have said that a resilient labor market and sticky inflation mean they can afford to stand pat, even as Trump’s tariffs sapped consumer and business confidence.

Traders have been taking profits and rotating into more defensive sectors amid fears of a recession and concerns about a potential pullback in spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The S&P 500 is down from its February record and on track for a sixth week of losses in the past seven. Fund managers yanked $4.7 billion out of US stocks in the week through April 2 in the second week of outflows, data compiled by EPFR Global and Bank of America show.

In the corporate world, technology megacaps including Nvidia Corp., Tesla Inc. and Apple Inc. slumped. US-listed Chinese stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc. also tumbled. A gauge of big banks hit the lowest since Aug. 7, with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. down more than 6%.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 4.8% as of 12:27 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4%

The MSCI World Index fell 5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 4.7%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 5.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0982

The British pound fell 1.5% to $1.2906

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.16 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $82,768.49

Ether fell 0.7% to $1,784.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 3.92%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 7.8% to $61.73 a barrel

Spot gold fell 2.8% to $3,026.57 an ounce

