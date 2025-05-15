Stocks Slide as Risk Appetite Fades; Oil Tumbles: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks fell alongside oil prices as investors pulled away from risky assets with the enthusiasm over Wall Street’s rally continuing to dim.

S&P 500 equity futures slid 0.6%. Crude prices fell after President Donald Trump said the US is getting closer to a deal on Iran’s nuclear program, with Brent sinking to $64 a barrel. The dollar, gold and Bitcoin all declined. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.5%.

Traders were looking ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as data on manufacturing and retail sales, to provide the next indication about whether the lightning-quick equities rebound has further to run. Economists are expecting no growth in retail sales in April as consumers cut back on some purchases.

“The market is globally priced for perfection,” said Michael Nizard, head of multi-asset at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “The retail sales figures should reveal that consumer is already depressed in terms of business confidence.”

Meanwhile, Billionaire Steve Cohen, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference on Wednesday, put the chances of a US recession at about 45%.

Cohen, the founder of hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, said he doesn’t expect the Federal Reserve to cut rates right away, because “they are going to be worried about inflation from tariffs.” He said he expects US economic growth next year to slow to 1.5% or less, “which is OK but not phenomenal.”

Nvidia Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc. and Tesla Inc. slid roughly 2% in early New York trading as traders retreated from stocks that had rallied sharply earlier in the week. UnitedHealth Group Inc. sank 5% after the Wall Street Journal reported that it’s under criminal investigation for possible Medicare fraud.

In Europe, stocks were dragged down by the retreat in energy prices, with the Stoxx 600 Index losing 0.2%. Asia’s MSCI benchmark index slipped 0.2%.

Also weighing on energy markets was the International Energy Agency’s forecast for global oil demand growth to slow for the rest of the year. “Increased trade uncertainty is expected to weigh on the world economy and, by extension, oil demand,” the agency warned.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 10:19 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1210

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 145.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2093 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3288

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.5% to $102,067.11

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,553

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.68%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.70%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 3.6% to $63.49 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,169.35 an ounce

