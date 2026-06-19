Stocks Slide on Caution Over US-Iran Deal Hurdles: Markets Wrap

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(Bloomberg) — Global stocks are ending a strong week on a cautious note as relief over an interim peace deal between the US and Iran gives way to concerns that significant hurdles remain to secure a lasting agreement.

With US cash markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday, S&P 500 futures slid 0.3% after the benchmark posted its best week since the end of May. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was little changed while Asian stocks retreated 0.5% from an all-time high. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were shut as well.

Talks on a permanent deal between Washington and Tehran that were meant to be held in Switzerland on Friday have been delayed. While the reason for the postponement remains unclear, Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants clashed overnight in Lebanon. Iran has made a truce in Lebanon a condition of the preliminary deal with the US.

Brent oil ticked higher to above $80 a barrel after an 8.6% decline for the week through Thursday. The dollar held at its highest level since March, while gold and Bitcoin both fell. UK gilts led losses in Europe after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham won a seat in Parliament, giving him a pathway to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his job.

“Of course, with Trump there can always be some derailment along the way, but we believe that we’re set into a new phase of de-escalation,” said Alexandre Drabowicz at Indosuez Wealth Management. “There are 60 planned days of negotiations”, he said, advising investors not to rush to conclusions about a permanent deal.

Global markets are wrapping up a pivotal week marked by the landmark US-Iran agreement, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s first policy meeting and the initial days of SpaceX as a public company. Stocks have shown resilience, buoyed in part by the frenzy around artificial intelligence.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1446 The Japanese yen was little changed at 161.31 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 6.7953 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3197 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $62,717.31 Ether fell 0.7% to $1,695.91 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.81% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.6% to $80.29 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.3% to $4,153.55 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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