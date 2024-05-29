Stocks Slide With Bonds After US Yield Spike: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and bonds retreated, tracking a drop in US Treasuries overnight after weak debt auctions and hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve speaker.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 slipped 0.6% and futures pointed to a similar decline on Wall Street. UK 10-year yields added five basis points while those on similar-maturity German debt pulled back from a six-month high after regional inflation prints came in lower than the monthly estimate for the national figure.

Markets are feeling the ripples from a rough US session, after tepid demand for US note sales, resilient consumer confidence data and central bank talk fueled expectations interest rates will stay elevated. There’s an auction of seven-year Treasuries later Wednesday and an important US price growth print is in focus at the end of the week.

“The higher-for-longer bond yields risk is biting into equity valuations and short-term pressure seems to be a given,” said Leonardo Pellandini, an equity strategist at Bank Julius Baer. “Nevertheless, with inflation expectations moderating and interest-rate cuts coming soon, we think markets can continue to climb higher.”

After jumping nine basis points on Tuesday, 10-year Treasury yields inched higher to 4.56%. The Stoxx 600 is on track for a 2.2% gain in May, while the S&P 500 was up 5.4% in the month as of Tuesday’s close.

Friday sees the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures index. Economists expect the PCE deflator to have risen in April at an annual pace of 2.7%, the same as in March.

“One potential banana skin is that major downside surprises in inflation could now bring in the view that the US economy could not be in as strong shape as previously expected — i.e. ‘bad news is bad news’,” Geoffrey Yu, senior strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate.

Fed’s Kashkari Says Interest-Rate Hikes Not Entirely Ruled Out

Brent crude advanced 0.8% to $84.93 per barrel as another attack in the Red Sea added to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on the weekend. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $80 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

Anglo American Plc said it won’t give BHP Group any further time to commit to a takeover offer, signalling the likely end for now to a $49 billion pursuit by the world’s biggest mining company.

ConocoPhillips is in advanced talks to acquire smaller rival Marathon Oil Corp. which would extend the oil industry’s spree of major deals, the Financial Times reported.

The parent company of Royal Mail has agreed to a £3.6 billion ($4.6 billion) takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, setting the scene for a political battle over the future ownership of Britain’s postal service.

Lenovo Group Ltd. plans to sell $2 billion worth of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, part of a broader strategic pact with the tech-hungry kingdom.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 10:53 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0853

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2688 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2763

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $67,812.88

Ether fell 0.6% to $3,803.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.34%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $84.92 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $2,345.68 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Tassia Sipahutar, Allegra Catelli and Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.