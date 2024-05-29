Stocks Slide With Bonds as Traders Look to Auction: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell while Treasury yields and the dollar edged higher as fresh concern US interest rates will stay elevated for longer weighed on markets.

US futures dropped 0.6% as Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell by the same. ConocoPhillips sank 2.5% in premarket trading after it agreed to acquire Marathon Oil Corp. in an all-stock deal. After spiking on Tuesday, 10-year Treasury yields inched two basis points higher. Yields on similar-maturity German bonds hit the highest since November.

Resilient US data and hawkish central bank talk are pushing back hopes for interest-rate cuts, putting the focus on key inflation numbers at the end of the week. After tepid demand for US note sales on Tuesday helped drive up yields, traders will be watching the latest auction later today, this time for seven-year debt.

“The higher-for-longer bond yields risk is biting into equity valuations and short-term pressure seems to be a given,” said Leonardo Pellandini, an equity strategist at Bank Julius Baer. “Nevertheless, with inflation expectations moderating and interest-rate cuts coming soon, we think markets can continue to climb higher.”

Despite Wednesday’s declines, the Stoxx 600 is on track for a 2.1% gain the month, while the S&P 500 was up 5.4% as of Tuesday’s close. A big part of that rally is due to tech mega-caps and the artificial intelligence frenzy.

Hedge funds’ exposure to the so-called Magnificent Seven companies is at a record high since Nvidia Corp.’s estimate-beating earning last week, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage. The firms now account for about 20.7% of hedge funds’ total net exposure to US single stocks.

Fed’s Favorite

Friday sees the release of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures index. Economists expect the PCE deflator to have risen in April at an annual pace of 2.7%, the same as in March.

“One potential banana skin is that major downside surprises in inflation could now bring in the view that the US economy could not be in as strong shape as previously expected — i.e. ‘bad news is bad news’,” Geoffrey Yu, senior strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have stressed the need for more evidence that inflation is on a sustained path to their 2% goal before cutting the benchmark interest rate.

Fed’s Kashkari Says Interest-Rate Hikes Not Entirely Ruled Out

Brent crude advanced 0.7% to $84.80 per barrel as another attack in the Red Sea added to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on the weekend. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $80 a barrel.

Corporate Highlights:

ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Marathon Oil Corp. in an all-stock deal valuing the company at about $17 billion, extending a major buying spree among the largest players in the US oil and gas industry.

Anglo American Plc said it won’t give BHP Group any further time to commit to a takeover offer, threatening to end a $49 billion pursuit by the world’s biggest mining company.

The parent company of Royal Mail has agreed to a £3.6 billion ($4.6 billion) takeover by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, setting the scene for a political battle over the future ownership of Britain’s postal service.

Lenovo Group Ltd. plans to sell $2 billion worth of zero-coupon convertible bonds to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, part of a broader strategic pact with the tech-hungry kingdom.

Key events this week:

Fed’s Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, unemployment, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams and Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

China official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% as of 8 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0852

The British pound was little changed at $1.2751

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.27 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $67,723.91

Ether fell 0.5% to $3,809.36

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.65%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.36%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $80.42 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,341.50 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Tassia Sipahutar, Allegra Catelli and Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.