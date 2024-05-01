Stocks Slip, Dollar Ticks Higher Before Fed: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks edged lower and the dollar rose on renewed concern about higher-for-longer US interest rates, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due later Wednesday.

The risk-off mood prevailed in a holiday-thinned session in Europe and Asia. Contracts on the S&P 500 pointed to further losses on Wall Street after US data on Tuesday reinforced bets officials will keep rates steady at a two-decade high. Europe’s Stoxx 600 declined 0.1% at the open. A dollar gauge climbed, while 10-year Treasury yields turned flat after a seven basis point jump in the previous session.

The last time Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke, he pointed to the lack of progress in bringing inflation down. The most recent signals on prices and the economy — along with expectations for a robust employment report on Friday — are unlikely to prompt a change of tune.

“If the Fed asserts a high probability of no cuts this year, or even the open possibility of another hike, that could deepen the selloff in stocks,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Traders will also be weighing Amazon.com Inc.’s strong cloud unit sales, released late Tuesday, and a lukewarm revenue forecast from Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors.

US equities saw their worst month since September as the hot labor cost statistics and a plunge in consumer confidence dragged. Asian markets were also in the red on Wednesday with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index retreating further after its worst month since December 2022.

Elsewhere, global investors are unwinding bets on local-currency bonds in emerging markets as some central banks come under pressure to raise interest rates — rather than cut them as widely anticipated just weeks ago.

Oil continued to slip as the potential for a cease-fire in the Middle East eased tensions.

Key events this week:

Holiday across much of Asia and Europe, Wednesday

Treasury’s quarterly refunding announcement, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, JOLTS job openings, ISM Manufacturing, Wednesday

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Apple earnings, Thursday

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, ISM Services, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:04 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0659

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2486 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2477

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $59,242.41

Ether fell 0.6% to $2,945.31

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.68%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.9% to $85.56 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.