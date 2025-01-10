Stocks Slip Ahead of US Jobs, China Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities and US futures fell as caution took hold ahead of jobs data that will help shape the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rates.

Shares in Japan and Australia slipped, white those in Hong Kong opened higher. Contracts for the S&P 500 dropped for a second day after US trading was closed on Thursday to observe a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter. The MSCI EM stock index entered a correction after declining by more than 10% from a high in October, reflecting uncertainty over US policies and China’s growth prospects.

Treasuries advanced in Asian trading, following a rout earlier this week that drove 30-year yields to the highest since 2023. Chinese yields rose as the People’s Bank of China said it will temporarily halting its buying of government bonds, a surprise move that came after the benchmark yield slumped to a record low.

“This should stem the decline in Chinese bond yields, and indirectly help support the yuan by narrowing the yield gap with the US slightly,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research for Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. However, should US yields rise further, “pressure on the yuan will remain,” Goh said.

Global financial markets have been volatile at the start of the year, with Treasury yields marching higher as investors moderated their view on the pace of Fed easing. That shift has reverberated through Asia, where a slowdown in Chinese growth had already sapped risk sentiment. Several Fed officials confirmed Thursday that the central bank will likely hold interest rates at current levels for an extended period, only cutting again when inflation meaningfully cools.

“The Fed is worried about the incoming administration,” Skyler Weinand, chief investment officer for Regan Capital, said on Bloomberg Television. The combination of the growing US fiscal deficit and a strong consumer could result in “higher interest rates for the next five to ten years,” he said.

An index of the dollar was little changed following a three-day advance. The yen was steady around 158 per dollar. Traders are on alert for the potential Japan will support the yen, with the US jobs report looming as a potential catalyst for sharp moves in the currency.

Friday’s US nonfarm payrolls data is expected to show a slowdown in hiring in an otherwise robust labor market. Median estimates for the figures forecast that 165,000 jobs were added to the US economy in December. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 4.2% and average hourly earnings growth is seen cooling a touch from a month earlier.

“While losing momentum, we are still projecting a relatively firm increase for job gain,” said Oscar Munoz and Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities. “We also look for the unemployment rate to stay unchanged at 4.2%, amid a likely loss of momentum in wage growth owing to favorable seasonal factors.”

Elsewhere, the pound slipped to a more than one-year low and gilts sank on concern the UK’s Labour government will struggle to keep the deficit in check as borrowing costs surge. Australia’s 10-year yield climbed.

US Jobs

The US jobs data will offer a litmus test for the market’s “hawkish Fed pricing,” according to strategists Ian Lyngen and Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. They noted that the implication from the bounce in Treasuries is that the pre-payrolls setup will be slightly more balanced – despite a bias favoring a strong showing from the employment figures.

“The resulting skew will leave the Treasury market poised to respond with a stronger bid in the event of a downside surprise than any selling pressure that might emerge on a strong report,” they noted.

In corporate news, shares of Bloks Group Ltd., the popular Chinese maker of Ultraman and Transformers figurines, surged 82% in their Hong Kong trading debut.

Oil rose for a second day as falling US inventories offset more signs of economic weakness in China, the biggest importer.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite was little changed

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0302

The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.3465 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6205

The British pound was little changed at $1.2304

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $92,810.67

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,224.41

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.68%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $74.19 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,671.49 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Qizi Sun.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.