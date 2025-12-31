Stocks Slip as Bull Run’s Third Year Nears Close: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks are ending a third year of double-digit gains in subdued fashion as an expected seasonal rally has yet to gain traction. Silver’s volatile ride extended into another session.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.3% after a run of post-Christmas losses pared the benchmark’s advance to about 17% for the year. Technology stocks came under pressure in premarket trading, with all members of the Magnificent Seven retreating. Nasdaq 100 contracts were down 0.4%. Silver plunged as a run of price moves of 5% or more entered a fourth day.

Investors have reaped strong returns in another exceptional year for equities in a market that has been powered by optimism about the vast economic potential of artificial intelligence. It hasn’t been a smooth ride, with traders weathering wild swings triggered by US trade policy, geopolitical tensions and bouts of concern over lofty valuations.

The year’s momentum has faded in the final days of December, with the so-called Santa Claus rally so far failing to take off as traders delay big decisions until after the holiday period, having already banked strong returns.

“After an excellent year in equity markets, and with positioning close to highs in late November, portfolio and fund managers may have been closing their bets and realigning them to benchmark,” said Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. “Our base case is for the bull run to continue, albeit with more volatility and resulting in mid-single digit returns.”

Gold and silver stumbled on the final trading day of 2025 in an otherwise banner year for precious metals. After an almost unstoppable rise throughout the year, the two metals have recorded a series of swings in December and erased some gains as investors booked profits. Both commodities remain on track for their best year since 1979.

Bitcoin traded near $88,500. The digital currency has settled into a range of roughly $85,000 to $95,000 following a crash in October that has put it on pace for a first annual loss in three years. After kicking off 2025 with a rally that was spurred by optimism about the crypto-friendly policies of the second Trump administration, Bitcoin was hit by the uncertainty surrounding US tariffs.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

“Further sharp advances for silver could prove tricky in the short term. What’s changed is the holding cost, as higher margins and sharper intraday swings require more capital. This makes it harder to sustain aggressive positioning.”

—Nour Al Ali, Markets Live strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:58 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1738 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.65 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9858 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3441 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $88,583.1 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,974.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.11% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $61.49 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,328.33 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

