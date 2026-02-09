Stocks Slip as Caution Lingers After Volatile Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell in cautious trading after a week of sharp swings tied to the artificial-intelligence trade. The dollar slipped as Chinese regulators told banks to scale back holdings of US debt.

S&P 500 futures edged lower 0.1%. Longer-dated US yields climbed the most as the news from China revived worries over the haven status of American assets. The dollar fell 0.5%, supporting gold and silver. Bitcoin slipped toward $69,000.

Domestic politics had a strong bearing on markets. Japanese stocks and yields jumped after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s thumping election win gave her a strong mandate to push ahead with pro-stimulus policies. In the UK, longer-dated gilts fell as uncertainty over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s future revived concerns over changes to fiscal policy under a successor.

Tech stocks were caught up in a rout last week due to worries over the billions of dollars being spent on AI. The release of a new automation tool from Anthropic PBC added to the pressure, as investors ditched stocks seen as vulnerable to AI disruption. Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.2% on Monday.

“Expect swings to continue until we have clearer visibility on the AI monetization, as well as the Fed’s rate path,” said Desmond Tjiang, chief investment officer for equities and multi-asset investment at BEA Union Investment.

Beneath the surface of rebound on Friday, there were signs that confidence in the move was thin. Not only was the VIX volatility measure above its year-to-date average, but trading volumes were relatively light.

US stocks will face more selling this week from trend-following algorithmic funds, regardless of market direction, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk.

“These moves also make people say, ‘Let me be a little bit more cautious than I had been” and wait for a better opportunity,” said Keith Lerner, chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

The weakness in Treasuries eased as Monday’s session carried on. Traders were debating the significance of the Chinese news given that the country has been scaling back US debt holdings for years. The 10-year yield rose three basis points to 4.24%.

“There is no credible alternative as a global reserve asset at present,” said Geoff Yu, senior macro strategist at BNY. “Our holdings data indicates 72% of global sovereign bond allocations are in US Treasuries, with the euro zone at 11%. There is no comparison.”

Markets will focus on a busy data calendar this week, highlighted by payrolls on Wednesday and inflation figures two days later.

The Federal Reserve chose to hold interest rates steady in January given signs of stabilization in the labor market and inflation that’s still elevated. Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran, who both dissented in favor of another rate cut, will speak in the coming week.

Meanwhile, the Treasury is due to offer a combined $125 billion in three-, five- and 10-year debt.

“At least two cuts this year, maybe three cuts. Given the easing that we’ve already seen, I think the US economy probably will accelerate this year,” Paul Jackson, global market strategist at Invesco, told Bloomberg TV.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“With no other market offering the depth and liquidity of US Treasuries, they remain a global safe haven. While yields are likely to trend higher over time, today’s headlines are unlikely to be the catalyst for a sharp move; instead, upcoming domestic data later this week will be more important.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Corporate News:

Eli Lilly & Co. agreed to buy closely held US biotech Orna Therapeutics Inc. for up $2.4 billion in cash. Novo Nordisk A/S shares surged, reversing some of last week’s plunge, after Hims & Hers Health Inc. pulled a copycat version of the new Wegovy weight-loss pill. Apple Inc. is going to begin a 2026 product blitz with the iPhone 17e, updated iPads and fresh Macs. UniCredit SpA plans to return about €50 billion ($59 billion) to investors through 2030 as Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel vows to further improve profitability and capital generation over the next five years. NatWest Group Plc agreed to buy private equity-backed wealth management group Evelyn Partners, as the British bank looks to increase its access to affluent clients in its home market. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.1% as of 1:30 p.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 2.5% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5% The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1896 The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 156.08 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9175 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3657 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.1% to $69,151.57 Ether fell 2.4% to $2,043.84 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.57% Commodities

Brent crude was little changed Spot gold rose 0.9% to $5,006.76 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rose Henderson, Subrat Patnaik and Alexandra Semenova.

