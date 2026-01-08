Stocks Slip as Traders Grapple With Trump Policies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell after US President Donald Trump followed his intervention in Venezuela with moves targeting the US housing and defense industries, signaling further volatility in the second year of his latest term.

Futures for the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% after the benchmark notched its first daily retreat for 2026 on Wednesday. Nasdaq 100 contracts pared losses of as much as 0.7% on signs China may allow Nvidia Corp. to imports its H200 chips.

Investors are also awaiting payrolls data on Friday after figures so far this week painted a mixed picture of the US economy, showing employment under pressure amid still-buoyant business activity. Geopolitical tensions are high on the agenda too, with markets monitoring efforts to bring Greenland under Washington’s control and developments surrounding Venezuela.

“Markets are taking a breather after a strong start to 2026, and no one wants to add fresh risk ahead of Friday’s US jobs report,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “The Fed debate isn’t settled yet, and regional security headlines are keeping positioning cautious.”

The rally in global bonds stalled on Thursday. European bonds lost some ground while US Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.15%. Precious metals fell as silver headed for $75 an ounce and gold retreated toward $4,400 an ounce. Brent crude held steady near $60 a barrel.

Meanwhile, corporations and governments in the US, Europe and Asia have borrowed roughly $260 billion across currencies so far this year, the highest tally on record for the comparable period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A further barrage of bond offerings from borrowers in Asia kicked off Thursday and is poised to push that number higher.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics’s profit jumped a better-than-projected 208%, driven by surging global demand for AI servers that sharply lifted memory chip prices. BAE Systems Plc rises as much as 6.9%, leading a broad rally in defense shares after President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will request an increase in the US military budget. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Tesco Plc’s shares slide as much as 6% after Britain’s largest supermarket chain posted softer-than-expected like-for-like growth in its core market over the Christmas period. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:35 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1673 The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.69 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9810 per dollar The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3439 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.1% to $89,988.23 Ether fell 1.2% to $3,109.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $60.18 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,433.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

