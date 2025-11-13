Stocks Slip as US Reopens to Clouded Rate Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures dipped as traders grappled with the outlook for interest rates after the longest government shutdown in history came to an end.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were 0.2% lower, with much of the optimism over the US reopening priced in after the index rose more than 2% in recent days. European stocks ended a two-day streak of record highs. Treasury yields advanced while the dollar slipped. Gold rose for a fifth day.

After a breathtaking rally since April, markets have endured a tumultuous few weeks as traders contended with a data blackout and mounting concern over lofty tech valuations. Investors are now bracing for further volatility as the government resumes releasing economic figures, with markets not yet settled on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

The jobs and the consumer price index reports for October are unlikely to be published, the White House said on Wednesday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release a calendar in the coming days for other delayed data.

Money markets now see about even odds of a rate cut next month, after wagers swung in the past week as traders weighed signals about a weakening labor market and fragile consumer sentiment against lingering inflation concerns.

“There will be some caution around upcoming employment and inflation releases, particularly as we approach the Fed meeting that Powell has encouraged markets to treat with care,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro and multi asset at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

Tech stocks moved largely in line with the broader market in premarket trading amid worries that the the AI-led rally has gone too far, too fast. Investors have shunned tech in recent days in favor of defensive and value shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. was the only member of the Magnificent Seven to trade higher as Nvidia Corp. fell 0.6%. Cisco Systems Inc. jumped after raising its 2026 forecast. Walt Disney Co. fell following a sales miss.

“There’s a rotation going at the moment from stocks and indexes which outperformed this year, in favor of laggards,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “It’s both healthy for the market and absolutely not negative in terms of the direction of travel.”

Yields on Treasuries climbed across the curve as a gauge of market volatility signaled the potential for sharp swings in the days ahead. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks expected bond-market turbulence, has risen to a one-month high after recently touching a four-year low, suggesting the wave of upcoming data could jolt markets.

In the UK, economic growth almost ground to a halt in the third quarter amid fear of looming tax hikes in the Labour government’s upcoming budget. The pound dipped against the dollar after the data, but the move reversed as the US currency weakened more broadly. Gilts fell in line with European peers.

Corporate News:

Walt Disney Co. shares fell in premarket trading after reporting sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tencent Holdings Ltd. has agreed a deal with Apple Inc. that will see the iPhone maker handle payments and take a 15% cut of purchases in WeChat mini games and apps, according to people familiar with the discussions. Cisco Systems Inc. shares jumped in early trading trading after the network-equipment giant boosted its 2026 forecast, showing progress in its effort to capture more artificial intelligence spending. Burberry Group Plc’s sales rose as the UK fashion brand saw demand improve in the region that includes China, an indication its turnaround bid is starting to work. The shares gained as much as 5.3%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing an overhaul of its main mobile AI app in coming months to help it more closely resemble OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The shares rose. Novo Nordisk A/S is looking to raise €3.5 billion ($4.1 billion) from the bond market to help finance its acquisition of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Siemens AG expects currency headwinds to “strongly” burden growth in revenue as well as profit during the 2026 fiscal year while the manufacturer also deals with costs related to recent acquisitions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:55 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1605 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3147 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.75 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1% to $102,895.01 Ether rose 2.4% to $3,505.06 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.42% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $58.86 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,231.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

