Stocks Slip Before Fed Meeting While Yen Declines: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Stocks edged lower as traders await the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday to see if officials stick to their outlook for cuts.
Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge dropped 0.3%, while contracts for the S&P 500 were steady after hitting a fresh high on Tuesday. The Bloomberg dollar index advanced for a fifth session. Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed at around 4.28%.
While the Fed is expected to hold rates for a fifth consecutive meeting, any hawkish commentary would support to the recent rise in yields and the dollar, according to Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman.
“If Jerome Powell can stick to the hawkish script, the message will remain consistent and market reaction will likely be limited,” they said. “If he veers from the script and delivers a dovish tilt, then market reaction will likely be quite violent.”
In individual equity moves, LVMH dropped 3.5% as luxury stocks retreated on Kering SA’s warning that sales at Gucci have plunged. Samsung Electronics Co. gained the most in more than six months after Nikkei Asia reported Nvidia Corp. is looking to buy its high-bandwidth memory chips.
Separately, the pound whipsawed after Britain’s inflation rate fell more sharply than expected to the lowest level in 2 1/2 years. The currency briefly touched a day’s low of $1.27 before erasing losses.
In Japan, the yen fell to the weakest level since 2008 against the euro on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate regime this week. Against the dollar, the yen is falling toward a level unseen since 1990.
Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, while gold traded in a narrow band ahead of the Fed. Bitcoin fell against the dollar for a third session in a further retreat from its recent highs and traded at around $62,000.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday
- Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday
- Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday
- ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Bank of England rate decision, Thursday
- US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday
- Japan CPI, Friday
- Germany IFO business climate, Friday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday
- ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:09 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures were little changed
- Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0858
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 151.50 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2131 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2708
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $62,858.96
- Ether fell 1.8% to $3,220.24
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27%
- Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.42%
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.00%
Commodities
- Brent crude fell 0.4% to $87.02 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.