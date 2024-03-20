Stocks Slip Before Fed Meeting While Yen Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks edged lower as traders await the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision later Wednesday to see if officials stick to their outlook for cuts.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge dropped 0.3%, while contracts for the S&P 500 were steady after hitting a fresh high on Tuesday. The Bloomberg dollar index advanced for a fifth session. Ten-year Treasury yields were little changed at around 4.28%.

While the Fed is expected to hold rates for a fifth consecutive meeting, any hawkish commentary would support to the recent rise in yields and the dollar, according to Win Thin and Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman.

“If Jerome Powell can stick to the hawkish script, the message will remain consistent and market reaction will likely be limited,” they said. “If he veers from the script and delivers a dovish tilt, then market reaction will likely be quite violent.”

In individual equity moves, LVMH dropped 3.5% as luxury stocks retreated on Kering SA’s warning that sales at Gucci have plunged. Samsung Electronics Co. gained the most in more than six months after Nikkei Asia reported Nvidia Corp. is looking to buy its high-bandwidth memory chips.

Separately, the pound whipsawed after Britain’s inflation rate fell more sharply than expected to the lowest level in 2 1/2 years. The currency briefly touched a day’s low of $1.27 before erasing losses.

In Japan, the yen fell to the weakest level since 2008 against the euro on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate regime this week. Against the dollar, the yen is falling toward a level unseen since 1990.

Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, while gold traded in a narrow band ahead of the Fed. Bitcoin fell against the dollar for a third session in a further retreat from its recent highs and traded at around $62,000.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:09 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0858

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 151.50 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2131 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2708

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $62,858.96

Ether fell 1.8% to $3,220.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.27%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $87.02 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck and Chiranjivi Chakraborty.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.