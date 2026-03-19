Stocks Slump as Energy Surge Fuels Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Europe and Asia slumped after a fresh surge in oil and gas prices intensified concerns that the war in the Middle East will stoke inflation and hit growth. Bonds tumbled amid a second day of major central bank meetings.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 1.2%, heading for the lowest level this year. A benchmark for Asian equities dropped 2.7%. Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.2% after the US benchmark wiped out the week’s gains in the previous session.

The selloff comes as Brent extended gains since the start of the conflict to 48%, climbing above $114 a barrel after Israel and Iran traded strikes on energy facilities in the Middle East. European natural gas jumped as much as 35% after damage to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export plant.

“Once again, it is developments in the energy complex that are driving cross-asset flows,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group, wrote in a note. “There is little doubt that higher oil prices are starting to have a broader impact, and with volatility elevated, headline risk remains ever present.”

Oil’s surge already has global central bankers fretting about price pressures. The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, following a hold by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, with both signaling the conflict had clouded the policy outlook.

Fed officials continue to expect one rate cut this year, though Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that to resume lowering rates, they needed to see progress in reducing inflation. “If we don’t see that progress, then we won’t see the rate cut,” Powell said in remarks to reporters after the Fed’s decision.

His comments prompted traders to scale back expectations for US rate cuts, reinforcing a higher-for-longer rate outlook amid volatility in energy markets. Rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England are due later today. Traders boosted bets that ECB and BOE policymakers will hike rates twice this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to spend more than 110 trillion won ($73.3 billion) on capital expenditure and research in 2026, reflecting expansions in memory chip capacity as well as exploration into fields such as AI. HSBC Holdings Plc is weighing a wave of deep job cuts over the coming years as Chief Executive Officer Georges Elhedery bets on AI to shrink its middle and back office footprint. Micron Technology Inc. warned that it will need to spend heavily on production to meet burgeoning demand, overshadowing a generally upbeat forecast from the largest US maker of computer memory chips. Elliott Investment Management has built a significant stake in Align Technology Inc., the maker of Invisalign teeth-straightening products, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2% as of 8:21 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.7% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 2.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1459 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 159.16 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9041 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3267 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $70,225.76 Ether fell 0.9% to $2,168.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.96% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.81% Commodities

Brent crude rose 5.7% to $113.51 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,734.38 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.