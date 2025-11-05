Stocks Stage Rebound as Dip Buyers Wade Back In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — At a time when every dip in stocks is perceived as an opportunity, buyers emerged after a brief pullback led by some of the biggest winners of the artificial-intelligence boom. Bitcoin rallied. Bonds fell.

Equities rebounded, with the S&P 500 up almost 1% following a slide that underscored worries over how stretched the market has become and how sensitive it is to unfavorable news. Chipmakers, which bore the brunt of the recent selling, led gains on Wednesday.

“For investors with cash on the sidelines, the recent market pullback seems like a good time to buy, especially for investors with a longer time horizon,” said Robert Edwards at Edwards Asset Management. “Earnings are crushing it and growing faster than revenues, and that often leads to multiple expansion.”

Bonds slid as data showed US services activity expanded at the fastest pace in eight months. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran said a report underscoring a rise in employment at companies was “a welcome surprise,” but reiterated rates need to be lower.

Treasury officials, unveiling their plans for financing the US government deficit over the November-to-January period, said they’d begun “to preliminarily consider future increases,” even as they continue to anticipate no changes to note and bond auction sizes “for at least the next several quarters.”

The S&P 500 topped 6,800. A gauge of semiconductors jumped 4%. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms rose 1.8%. Apple Inc. was said to be planning to use a 1.2 trillion parameter AI model developed by Alphabet Inc.’s Google to help power its overhaul of the Siri voice assistant.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed seven basis points to 4.15%. Bitcoin gained 4%. The dollar wavered.

Concerns about a narrowing cohort of stocks driving equity gains have become louder, while a pivot in Fed commentary has put a dent in optimism over rate cuts. Technical indicators are increasingly flagging reasons for caution just as Wall Street chief executives warn about frothy valuations.

“Traders looking for fresh reasons to justify the lofty valuations that have carried markets this far were not finding too many compelling reasons. But they don’t want to sell either,” said Fawad Razaqzada at Forex.com.

With dip-buying being a major theme in equity markets, the downside has been limited after each pullback, he noted.

The recent equity drop looked healthy after a strong rally, but stocks are still set for a solid year-end as easing signals from the Fed, strong AI momentum and contained geopolitical risks support sentiment, according to Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau.

They expect dips to be bought as positioning is high but not extreme, systematic funds have already de-risked, dry powder remains elevated despite retail flows, seasonality is typically positive and buybacks have resumed.

“Some consolidation should not come as a surprise,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management. “While political uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment could inject further volatility into the market, we continue to believe that the fundamentals supporting the rally remain intact.”

She noted that high valuations do not necessarily signal an imminent correction. Instead, declines are more likely when profit growth disappoints, with forward returns more correlated with changes in earnings expectations over the next 12 months. In addition, the tech sector’s core metrics remain robust.

“The 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratios for today’s tech giants are far lower than those at the peak of the dotcom bubble,” she said. “Leading companies continue to report stronger-than-expected demand for AI compute and services, while maintaining robust cash positions and balance sheets.”

The key lesson of the last 25 years is that valuations are a function of investor confidence in the stability of the global financial system, predictable economic and corporate earnings growth, and the value of human ingenuity, according to Nicholas Colas at DataTrek Research.

“While it has recently become fashionable to call a top in US equity valuations, history says it takes a macro catalyst to change investor perceptions,” he said. “We remain positive on US large caps because we do not see a clear and present danger to the current bullish setup for domestic equities.”

Meantime, Apollo Global Management Inc. President Jim Zelter warned that the rush of capital into AI and data centers is fueling high valuations and increasing risk for investors.

“Whenever you see massive impulse and infusion of capital into a sector” such as AI “you have to think about debt and equity returns on invested capital,” Zelter said Wednesday on Bloomberg TV, in response to a question about whether it’s necessary to hedge exposure to data centers.

The flip side is that profits have been solid, with Deutsche Bank AG strategists led by Binky Chadha this week saying earnings growth in US stocks has “broadened across several dimensions” — allaying concern that it was concentrated in just a handful of big-tech companies.

“Earnings season has been spectacular, the Fed is still likely in a cutting phase, and most money managers are trailing their benchmarks,” said Ryan Detrick at Carson Group. “There are many reasons to expect a strong year-end chase, but we might need a little more choppy action in November first.”

Earnings momentum looks set to continue, and the key question now is the sustainability of the US consumer, that’s going to determine whether this momentum can carry through into next year, according to George Maris at Principal Asset Management.

“A lot of the strength we’re seeing in markets is being fueled by secular growth in technology, particularly in AI,” he said. “Earnings today are increasingly driven by advanced tech, which has created a very different market dynamic than in past cycles. We’re in a place we haven’t been very often, where innovation and profitability are intersecting in a powerful way.”

Corporate Highlights:

Google and Epic Games Inc., maker of the popular Fortnite game, reached a settlement in their five-year antitrust fight over how developers distribute and monetize apps on Android phones, according to a court filing. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. said it expects roughly $9.6 billion in fourth-quarter revenue. While analysts had estimated $9.2 billion on average, some projections ranged as high as $9.9 billion. Super Micro Computer Inc. missed reduced estimates for first-quarter sales and profit and gave a disappointing earnings forecast for the current period, reinforcing concerns about its ability to capitalize on demand for AI equipment. Pinterest Inc. issued a weak revenue forecast, a sign that the search platform’s advertising business may not be growing as quickly as expected despite the upcoming holiday shopping season. Alphabet Inc.’s Google and cybersecurity company Wiz Inc. cleared a key hurdle to closing their $32 billion deal, with the US government saying it would wrap up its investigation of the acquisition. McDonald’s Corp. reported faster-than-expected US sales growth last quarter as diners prioritized cheap fast food and pulled back from more premium meals at fast-casual chains. Bank of America Corp., seeking to revive a stock that’s trailing its main US peers this year, laid out a slew of new financial targets — forecasting that earnings per share will rise at least 12% annually over the next several years. After a spate of US regional-bank mergers in recent months, even more are likely as the timeline for regulatory approvals quickens, KeyCorp Chief Executive Officer Chris Gorman said. Humana Inc. kept its full-year guidance unchanged despite reporting better-than-expected adjusted profit for the third quarter. Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s sales of branded medications topped expectations, showing that its strategy to expand into that drug category is working. Bunge Global SA posted third-quarter earnings that beat expectations as it navigates uncertainty in exports and biofuels, while benefiting from its combination with Viterra. Rivian Automotive Inc. reported a smaller-than-expected loss in a sign of progress as the electric-vehicle maker cuts costs and staff ahead of plans to begin deliveries of a new midsize SUV next year. Unionized Starbucks baristas are preparing to go on strike next week and disrupt one of the coffee chain’s busiest days — aiming to secure a contract after years of sporadic and unsuccessful talks. Sonos Inc.’s new chief executive officer outlined a fresh product strategy after the audio brand reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, the latest in the company’s effort to turn itself around following a disastrous app release last year. Novo Nordisk A/S trimmed its forecast for a fourth time this year on lagging sales of its blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, underscoring the urgency facing its new chief executive. BMW AG said demand for the first model in a new generation of vehicles is exceeding expectations as the luxury-auto maker steps up the fight to meet growing competition in China. Europe’s reliance on imported drug ingredients is as dangerous as its dependence on rare earths, according to Fresenius SE Chief Executive Officer Michael Sen, who urged governments to accelerate plans to rebuild local production. Marks & Spencer Group Plc expects profit in the second half to rebound to at least last year’s level as the British retailer revealed the extent of a costly cyberattack in April that severely interrupted sales. Worldline SA has been studying funding options including a potential equity offering as the embattled French payments firm seeks to shore up its capital base, people with knowledge of the matter said. Orsted A/S confirmed its full-year profit guidance, seeking to reassure investors of its financial stability after a weak third quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S announced a new share-buyback program supported by a strong orderbook for onshore turbines. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is poised to win conditional European Union approval for its €12 billion ($13.8 billion) takeover of Covestro AG after it allayed competition concerns over the deal. What Bloomberg strategists say…

“While some tech companies have valuations that are hard to justify, many of the biggest names in the sector are relatively inexpensive compared to their historical past. Amazon, Meta and even Nvidia trade cheaper than the average of the past decade compared to earnings expectations.”

-Sebastian Boyd, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 3:11 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.8% Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 3.9% AMD rose 3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1489 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3047 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 154.13 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.8% to $104,058.43 Ether rose 7.7% to $3,460.42 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.46% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.63% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $59.62 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.4% to $3,987.47 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.