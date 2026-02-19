Stocks Stall as Brent Pushes Further Above $70: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rebound in US stocks stalled as traders held back on further big bets amid lingering worries over the outlook for artificial intelligence. Brent crude climbed further above $70 a barrel.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the index posted its biggest gain in more than a week. European stocks fell from a record high on a big day for earnings, with Airbus SE retreating more than 5% on disappointing delivery guidance. Shorter-dated Treasury yields advanced for a third straight session as traders dialed back bets on US interest-rate cuts.

The US benchmark has struggled to breach the 7,000 level since first pushing toward it in October. Technology stocks, which have carried the market over the past three years, have been losing momentum amid concerns that AI could disrupt entire sectors and that heavy investment wouldn’t pay off.

“While two days of gains provided some breathing room, trend and momentum indicators suggest downside risks have not fully dissipated,” wrote Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote. “Big Tech now trades roughly 10% below record highs, which may attract dip buyers, though further volatility cannot be ruled out.”

Treasuries extended their losses after some Federal Reserve policymakers signaled renewed concerns over inflation that remained stubbornly above the 2% target. Gold hovered above $5,000 an ounce.

Corporate Highlights:

Airbus SE said the lack of reliable engine supplies for its A320 family of jets is holding back production and aircraft deliveries, extending the planemaker’s struggles to meet record demand for its bestselling model. Renault SA expects profitability to decline this year as the automaker rolls out new electric models including the Twingo and grapples with rising competition in Europe. Nestlé SA said sales growth may quicken this year as new Chief Executive Officer Philipp Navratil seeks to reorganize the Swiss foodmaker. Rio Tinto Group posted flat full-year profit, as improvements in copper and aluminum failed to offset a combination of one-off restructuring costs, US tariffs and China’s drag on its key iron ore unit. Air France-KLM reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter and said it remains upbeat about the lucrative North Atlantic routes in spite of heightened geopolitical tensions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 4:06 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1804 The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3510 The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.82 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $66,868.51 Ether rose 1.4% to $1,968.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.10% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.39% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $66.26 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.8% to $5,018.11 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

