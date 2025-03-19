Stocks Stall as Traders Look Ahead to Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures posted small moves in cautious trade before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision later Wednesday. Turkey’s lira plunged more than 10% after authorities detained President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most prominent rival.

The Stoxx 600’s three-day winning streak stalled, with Turkey-exposed stocks such as BBVA SA and ING Groep NV posting losses. Turkey’s benchmark stock index dropped as much as 6.9% after the detention of Ekrem Imamoglu, a move that could bar the Istanbul mayor from challenging Erdogan in the next election.

The lira was the main mover in currency markets, weakening to a record low past 40 per dollar while Turkish government bond yields surged to the highest level this year. The resurgence of political risk in Turkey adds a further worry for investors concerned over the end of the Gaza truce and Russia’s rejection of a ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump in Ukraine. Demand for haven assets sent gold prices to new record highs, while Bloomberg’s dollar index firmed about 0.3%.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes edged higher after sharp losses on both indexes on Tuesday. Tesla Inc. rose 2.5% in premarket trading after the electric-vehicle maker received California’s approval to start carrying passengers. Nvidia Corp. also edged higher after CEO Jensen Huang promised a clearer payoff to customers. The shares had dropped 3.4% Tuesday.

Investors are likely to remain on edge ahead of the announcement from the Fed, which is expected to hold interest rates steady but could offer clues on the outlook for the economy and monetary policy through its quarterly dot plot. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s news conference will also be scrutinized for his views on the potential impact of Trump’s trade tariffs and how much support the central bank could offer to the slowing economy.

“What the market is really looking for is whether the Fed can say anything to put some fears behind us,” said Aneeka Gupta, head of macro strategy at Wisdom Tree UK Ltd. “We’re trying to gauge whether Powell still holds that view that the US economy is on a firm footing.”

While most recent data has pointed to softening growth and weaker consumer confidence, Gupta said reassurance from Powell on the economy “will provide more of a risk-on environment and assuage some of the concerns that investors currently have on the growth trajectory.”

Elsewhere in currency markets, the yen steadied after hitting an intraday low against the dollar as the Bank of Japan kept rates steady and signaled concern about the impact of trade tensions on the global economy. The euro retreated from five-month highs against the dollar, after gains sparked by Germany’s plan for hundreds of billions of euros in debt financing. German lawmakers green-lit the package on Tuesday.

Key events this week:

Federal Reserve rate decision, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Philadelphia Fed factory index, jobless claims, existing home sales, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:47 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0901

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 149.74 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2377 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2973

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $83,407.35

Ether rose 1.8% to $1,940.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.78%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.63%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $70.04 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,029.73 an ounce

