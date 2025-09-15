Stocks Start Week Higher as Fed-Rate Call Nears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks started the week on an upbeat note as traders prepared for what is widely expected to be the first in a series of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

European stocks rose 0.6%, led by a rally in luxury shares. S&P 500 futures eked out gains. The advance came despite pressure on Nvidia Corp. after China said the US chipmaker violated anti-monopoly laws in a preliminary probe. The MSCI Asia Pacific index briefly topped its February 2021 peak.

French bonds underperformed in Europe after Fitch Ratings cut the nation’s rating in the wake of political turmoil. The pound led gains among major currencies against the dollar. Treasuries were little changed, with the 10-year yield at 4.07%.

The key question this week is whether the Fed will push back against market wagers on a string of cuts extending into next year when officials gather on Wednesday. Traders are almost fully pricing reductions at each of the next three meetings, betting the Fed will lean toward supporting a softening job market even as inflation remains above target.

“At this moment of the cycle, bad news just doesn’t stick,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier. “We’re about to enter a cycle of rate cuts with strong EPS growth, that’s a really great cocktail.”

The Fed won’t be the only major central bank in focus. Policy decisions from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday, the Bank of England on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan at week’s end will round out a packed calendar for half of the world’s 10 most-traded currencies.

Options traders aren’t betting on volatility to resurface this week, even with Friday’s $5 trillion triple-witching expiration looming as well. Instead, the spotlight will also rest on upcoming employment data for hints on how fast and deep the Fed will have to cut.

Options markets are pricing in a 0.78% move for the US nonfarm payrolls report Oct. 3 and 0.72% for Wednesday’s Fed rate decision, according to Citigroup Inc.

“The week ahead for risk could be a bumpy ride, especially if the Fed deliver a message that lands hawkish,” said Michael Brown, research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “I still see the path of least resistance as leading higher, with economic and earnings growth solid, calmer tones prevailing on trade, and a looser monetary stance helping to juice things along.”

Corporate News:

Orsted A/S plans to sell new shares at a 67% discount as the offshore wind developer works to rebuild investor confidence after a bet on the US market went wrong. Banco de Sabadell SA’s board will seriously consider Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s takeover bid should it include a 30% control premium, chairman Josep Oliu said in interview with Spanish newspaper Expansion. ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. will pay a A$240 million ($160 million) fine after admitting misconduct across its institutional and retail divisions, the culmination of a months-long investigation by the corporate watchdog into one of the country’s biggest lenders. Singapore’s GIC Pte is in talks to sell its stake in US landlord Yes! Communities Inc. to Brookfield Asset Management in what could be one of the biggest exits for the sovereign wealth fund in years, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 9:32 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1740 The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.39 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1237 per dollar The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3596 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $115,676.2 Ether fell 1.3% to $4,560.3 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.70% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.65% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $67.30 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

