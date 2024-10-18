Stocks Steady as Traders Assess China, Rates Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures were steady Friday after traders rolled back expectations of interest-rate cuts in the face of solid retail sales. Gold hit a new record.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index was supported by rallying mining stocks after the latest economic news out of China buoyed sentiment. S&P 500 futures were little changed, while those on the Nasdaq 100 edged higher.

The pound strengthened and UK bonds dropped after British retail sales unexpectedly rose in September in a sign of economic resilience that supports the case for a gradual reduction in rates by the Bank of England.

Treasuries steadied from their heavy selling on Thursday as US retail sales strengthened more than forecast, underscoring how consumer spending continues to power the American economy. This followed a blowout jobs report and a hotter-than-estimated consumer inflation print earlier this month that only reinforced the view the US is nowhere near a recession.

“I think the bond market is a little schizophrenic and is reading too much into every single data print,” Gregory Peters, PGIM Fixed Income co-chief investment officer, told Bloomberg TV. “There is a bias in the marketplace that any news means more rate cuts and I am not sure this is the environment we are in.”

An index of dollar strength inched lower, paring a Thursday advance. The yen was slightly stronger against the greenback after weakening beyond 150 per dollar during the prior session as headline inflation in Japan rose 2.5% as expected.

In China, shares extended gains after the People’s Bank of China said it set up a relending mechanism for listed companies and major shareholders to buy back shares, in a bid to boost capital markets. Earlier, data also showed that the nation’s latest gross domestic product, industrial production and retail sales figures beat estimates.

A string of stronger-than-estimated data points sent the US version of Citigroup’s Economic Surprise Index to the highest since April. The gauge measures the difference between actual releases and analyst expectations.

The retail sales data released Thursday “highlight undeniable strength across the economy,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. “Strong data will encourage some pushback from Fed participants to cutting again in November, but Chair Jerome Powell is unlikely to be swayed from forging ahead with steady, quarter-point moves.”

In commodities, gold climbed to a fresh record amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, while West Texas Intermediate, the US crude price, edged higher to trade around $71 per dollar.

Key events this week:

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:33 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0839

The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1208 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3059

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $68,004.01

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,634.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.11%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.22%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.3% to $74.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,706.16 an ounce

