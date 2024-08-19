Stocks Steady as Traders Await Powell; Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves after last week’s risk-on rally as traders await signs on the scope of potential interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The yen rallied against the dollar.

The Stoxx 600 benchmark traded little changed at the open. Shares in European defense firms including Rheinmetall AG tumbled after a report that Germany will no longer grant new requests for aid to Ukraine as the government seeks to rein in spending. Contracts for US equities were steady while the US dollar traded at its weakest level since March.

Traders are starting the week on a cautious footing after an uptick in risk appetite last week left the S&P 500 close to a record high. The key event is slated for Friday, when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to give fresh insights on the course of US monetary policy at the central bank’s annual confab in Wyoming.

“All attention this week will be on Jackson Hole,” Seth Carpenter, chief global economist at Morgan Stanley, wrote. “We expect Powell to hold forth on the medium-term strategy for the Fed,” with slowing price pressures allowing officials to sustain economic momentum while still bringing inflation back to target.

Goldman Sachs at the weekend trimmed the probability of a US recession in the next year to 20% from 25%, citing last week’s retail sales and jobless claims data. If the August jobs report set for release on Sept. 6 “looks reasonably good, we would probably cut our recession probability back to 15%,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a report to clients on Saturday.

Yen Gains

In Asia, the yen led gains among Group-of-10 currencies as markets await hints on Aug. 23 from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, who is scheduled to attend a special session at parliament this week to discuss last month’s rate hike, which roiled global markets.

Large investors, such as Vanguard, are still betting on more interest rate hikes in Japan in the coming months, even after a sharp decline in market pricing for more tightening this year. The yen rose for a second session on Monday to trade at around 145 per dollar, as the nation’s equities fell for the first time in six days.In Asia, me

Oil declined for the fourth time in five sessions as traders tracked US-led efforts to secure a cease-fire in the 10-month old conflict in Gaza, while the Russia-Ukraine war is escalating.

Here’s what’s coming up:

US Democratic National Convention takes place Aug. 22, Monday

Start of annual US-South Korea joint military exercise, Monday

China loan prime rates, Canada and euro area CPI, Tuesday

Sweden and Turkey interest rate decisions, Tuesday

Indonesia and Thailand interest rate decisions, Wednesday

US FOMC minutes of of July 30-31 policy meeting, BLS preliminary annual payrolls revision, Wednesday

European Central Bank Governing Council member Fabio Panetta speaks in Rimini, Wednesday

South Korea central bank rate decision, Thursday

US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers acceptance speech on the final night of Democratic National Convention, Thursday

Mexico’s central bank, National Bank of Poland issues monetary policy minutes

Malaysia CPI data, while Mexico and Norway publish GDP data

Japan CPI data due, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to attend special session at Japan’s parliament to discuss July 31 rate hike, Friday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speak at Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1042

The Japanese yen rose 1.3% to 145.76 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1388 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2963

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $58,711.73

Ether fell 1.4% to $2,628.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.87%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $79.53 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,504.54 an ounce

