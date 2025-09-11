Stocks Steady as Traders Hold Back Bets Before CPI: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks saw muted gains as traders held back on major bets before Thursday’s highly anticipated US inflation data, seen as key to shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate path this year.

Futures for the S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% after back-to-back all-time highs. European stocks rose 0.2%. MSCI’s Asia-Pacific index was flat after five days of gains. Treasuries softened, with the 10-year yield rising one basis point to 4.05%. The dollar firmed.

Expectations that the Fed will resume its monetary easing cycle this month have soared in recent weeks, as data increasingly point to a labor market under strain. Wednesday’s surprise decline in producer inflation has further bolstered the view that tariffs are not placing excessive pressure on prices.

Core CPI, a measure of underlying inflation excluding food and fuel, probably rose 0.3% for a second month, according to the Bloomberg survey median estimate. Money markets are currently betting on as many as three quarter-point cuts by December, with some wagers pointing to a jumbo 50-basis-point move next week.

“A softer-than-expected set of numbers could fuel bets of a jumbo Fed cut next week to support a weakening jobs market, while stronger-than-expected figures would strengthen the case for the Fed to start with a 25 basis-point cut and follow with two more,” noted Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote. In such a case, there would be “only limited incremental appetite for equities.”

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, with analysts seeing no more cuts this cycle. Economists expect fresh quarterly projections to temper fears about inflation being lodged below 2%.

Meanwhile, Mexico is looking to apply tariffs of as much as 50% on cars, auto parts, steel and textiles from China and other countries with which it does not have a trade agreement. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged to talk and resume trade negotiations, signaling a possible thaw after weeks of a blistering fight over tariffs and Russian oil purchases.

Corporate News:

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s efforts to get US fraud charges against him resolved have stalled, according to people familiar with the matter, prolonging the regulatory overhang that has hobbled the Adani Group’s global expansion plans. Tricolor Holdings, a used car seller and subprime lender that focuses on undocumented immigrants in the US Southwest, filed to liquidate in bankruptcy. US prosecutors are also looking into allegations of fraud. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is leading a fundraising spree among Chinese tech giants, driven by soaring capital demands amid intensifying competition in artificial intelligence. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group’s shareholders are looking to raise as much as 903 million Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) in an initial public offering, which would mark one of Europe’s largest so far this year. Swedish financial services group NOBA Bank Group AB announced plans to launch an initial public offering in Stockholm, bringing new momentum to Europe’s busiest exchange for first-time share sales this year. Buyout firm GTCR is nearing a deal to buy generic drugmaker Zentiva in a deal that could be valued at about $4.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Iberdrola SA agreed to buy an additional 30% stake in Brazilian power distributor Neoenergia SA for about 12 billion reais ($2.2 billion) as it looks to increase investments in electricity networks.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:48 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1693 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.79 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1214 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3516 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $114,176.76 Ether rose 2.6% to $4,443.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.66% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.63% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $67.40 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,627.21 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

