Stocks Steady Before Powell’s Speech, Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities traded within a narrow range ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech with traders paring wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.

A gauge of Asian shares fluctuated between small gains and losses while stocks in mainland China gained by more than 1%. A gauge of the dollar held its gains from the prior session, spurred by upbeat US manufacturing data and hawkish comments from the Fed officials. The Taiwan dollar weakened for a seventh day.

Nvidia Corp.’s shares slid about 1.9% on alternative trading system Blue Ocean during the Asian morning after a report said the company instructed component suppliers to stop production related to the H20 AI chip. That helped lift chip stocks in China and Hong Kong.

The S&P 500 fell for a fifth straight day as stronger US economic data and a more hawkish tone from Fed officials pushed money markets to price a 70% chance of a September rate cut, down from 90% a week ago. Focus now shifts to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, where Powell speaks Friday at 10 a.m. New York time for clues on the policy outlook.

“Ahead of Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole remarks, markets appear overly hopeful for a dovish shift,” said Rajeev De Mello, chief investment officer at Gama Asset Management. “We expect the Fed to maintain a cautious, data-driven stance.”

Bond investors are heading into the speech largely expecting the Fed will indicate policymakers will start cutting interest rates next month. In recent years, Powell has used the occasion to make market-moving policy news, with investors zeroing in on whether the Fed chair pushes back — or not — on the current pricing for rate cuts.

The central bank has held interest rates steady this year, citing elevated uncertainty over the impact of tariffs on the economy. President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed, has demanded that Powell and his colleagues lower rates significantly, with some in the administration calling for an outsize half percentage point cut next month.

Fed Bank of Cleveland chief Beth Hammack said she wouldn’t support easing if officials had to decide tomorrow. Other Fed officials speaking Wednesday and Thursday struck a similarly hawkish tone as Cleveland’s Hammack.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he still sees just one rate cut this year as appropriate. Jeffrey Schmid, president of the Kansas City Fed, said inflation risk still outweighs risks to the labor market.

Fed Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said while some recent inflation readings have come in better than expected, he hopes one “dangerous” data point is just a blip.

While data showed an increase in jobless claims — adding to signs of a slowing labor market — the solid factory purchasing managers index made traders trim their bets on rate cuts. A gauge of manufacturing grew at the fastest pace since 2022.

“The Fed is being put in a tough spot, with pressures to cut interest rates as inflation rises and the labor market decelerates — with both of those metrics moving in the opposite direction from the Fed’s dual mandate,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro.

Markets also need to consider the increasing likelihood that global growth will exceed expectations, bringing with it inflationary pressures that restrict central banks’ ability to cut rates.

“Investors seem to be penciling in a dovish shift from Chair Powell in his prepared remarks tonight,” said Alex Loo, a macro strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank in Singapore. “Thus, we expect an asymmetric market reaction to a hawkish stance or even a neutral stance where Powell remains non-committal to a September cut which may fuel further dollar gains.”

Meantime, the Justice Department signaled possible plans to investigate Fed Governor Lisa Cook, with a top official encouraging Powell to remove her from the board. Trump’s housing-finance chief, Bill Pulte, has called for a probe over mortgage agreements she allegedly made in 2021.

Elsewhere, the pace of Japan’s consumer inflation stayed well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target even as price growth moderated, supporting market speculation that the central bank will hike its benchmark interest rate again this year.

Corporate News:

Sinopec shares dropped as much as 2.5% in Hong Kong after reporting a decline in first half net income. Shares of Guzman y Gomez Ltd. tumbled by the most since their Sydney listing last year after the Mexican-themed fast-food chain flagged a sales slowdown in its Australian restaurants. Li Ning shares jump as much as 9.1%, their biggest rise since October, after the sportswear retailer’s first-half results beats estimates.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:07 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.4% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3% The Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1593 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.69 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1876 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $113,117.65 Ether rose 1.4% to $4,302.38 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.610% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.31% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $63.42 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,331.99 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess, Aya Wagatsuma, Garfield Reynolds and Joanne Wong.

