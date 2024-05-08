Stocks Struggle Amid Earnings Focus; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia fell and European futures pointed to a muted open, with investors seeking firm evidence of an earnings recovery before taking this month’s rally further. The dollar gained.

MSCI’s Asia equity benchmark fell for the first time in a week. Japan led the decline as Nintendo tumbled on a weak outlook. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China retreated as investors looked ahead to a slew of major tech earnings due next week.

The dollar advanced for a third session as Treasury yields inched higher. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said it’s likely the central bank will keep rates where they are “for an extended period of time.”

“We’re seeing some consolidation in Asia equities today after a lackluster Wall Street session,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore. “The US dollar is gaining ground, and the impact of Tokyo’s suspected interventions last week is fast dissipating as the yen’s large yield disadvantage comes back to the fore.”

Contracts for Euro Stoxx 50 and US stocks drifted lower in Asia trading after the S&P 500 eked out a fourth session of advance. Stocks across the world have been trying to make a comeback after April’s rout, with gains fueled by prospects of Fed rate cuts and solid earnings.

The yen extended losses despite warnings from top officials. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda fired a clear warning shot to financial markets about a potential policy move as he beefed up his language on the weak yen. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government stands ready to take all possible measures as needed.

In Asia, the focus was on President Xi Jinping’s trip to Europe and how trade relations will develop from here. In another sign of geopolitical tensions between China and the West, the US has revoked licenses allowing Huawei Technologies Co. to buy semiconductors from Qualcomm Inc. and Intel Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

“There was limited data on corporate earnings to worry the markets, with no unexpected surprises and a lack of major US economic data in the days ahead,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com. “Debate continues within markets and among policymakers about the appropriate level for interest rates.”

In the corporate world, KKR & Co. will buy the wealth management and corporate trust units of Australian fund manager Perpetual Ltd. for A$2.175 billion ($1.43 billion), ending a months-long sale process. Toyota Motor Corp. flagged a weak profit outlook after safety scandals forced the Japanese automaker to trim production.

Elsewhere, oil fell to the lowest level since mid-March, with a mildly bearish US stockpile report and tensions in the Middle East in focus.

Key events this week:

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Fed Governor Lisa Cook speaks, Wednesday

Bank of Japan issues summary of opinions from April policy meeting, Thursday

China trade, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

UK industrial production, GDP, Friday

ECB publishes account of April policy meeting, Friday

BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:36 a.m. London time

Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 1.5%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0741

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2295 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.3% to $0.6578

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2488

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $62,698.94

Ether fell 0.7% to $3,025.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.47%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.870%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $77.97 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,321.02 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.