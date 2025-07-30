Stocks Struggle Before Fed Amid Deluge of Earnings: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled in the hours before Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest-rate decision as traders tackled a heavy load of major company earnings.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index edged lower as shares in HSBC Holdings Plc dropped 5.1% after the lender’s profit fell short of expectations. UBS Group AG gained after beating estimates. US equity futures were little changed, while a gauge of Asian stocks rose.

The dollar fell against most of its Group-of-10 peers. Oil held its biggest gain in six weeks after US President Donald Trump reiterated he may impose additional economic penalties on Russia unless a truce is reached with Ukraine.

Fed policymakers are largely expected to hold rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting in the face of sustained pressure from Trump on Chair Jerome Powell to lower borrowing costs. Investors will watch for any signs of a greater openness from the Fed to easing when it next gathers in September.

“We don’t expect the Fed to cut rates, but it will be extremely interesting to see how Powell evades the ongoing pressure from the White House,” said Joachim Klement, a strategist at Panmure Liberum. “The latest trade deals will all add to inflation pressures in the US giving the Fed less room to cut rates in the near term.”

Before the Fed, GDP figures will offer an update on the health of the American economy in the buildup to Friday’s key payrolls report. The relentless rush of big earnings continues in the US later, with Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. both reporting.

There was some relief for equities traders from prospects of that the US-China tariff truce will be prolonged. Trump is set to make the final call on the pause before it expires in two weeks, an extension that would mark a continued stabilization in ties between the world’s two biggest economies.

Much like the muted response to the US-EU tariff deal, the latest signs of progress with Beijing produced only a modest gain in stocks and did little to buoy investor sentiment.

“The market is getting better at pricing this behavior — that is, extension, as long as you say it’s positive development,” said Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs. “Previously, this lack of development could have caused a much larger negative reaction.”

The Stockholm negotiations marked the third round of US-China trade talks in less than three months. They wrapped up ahead of an Aug. 12 deadline to resolve differences during a 90-day suspension of tariffs that had threatened to cut off bilateral trade between the two nations.

The discussions showed a “willingness to reach an agreement,” said Jun Bei Liu, founder of Ten Cap Investment. Markets have been ‘incredibly strong, we are just seeing some consolidation,” she said.

The South Korean won gained as much as 0.8% after local media said the issue of foreign exchange will be on the table again when Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol holds final trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

US officials and policy advisers, including the White House’s chief economist Stephen Miran, have rejected the notion that a secret currency accord to weaken the dollar is in the works as part of trade negotiations around the world.

Elsewhere, the US West Coast and countries in the Pacific braced for tsunamis in the wake of a powerful earthquake in Russia’s Far East, although the initial waves to hit Japan were small. The yen gained 0.4% against the dollar after a tsunami warning for areas including the Tokyo Bay.

Corporate News:

UBS Group posted higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter; HSBC Holdings Plc’s earnings for the second quarter fell short of expectations; HSBC also said Swiss and French authorities are probing its private bank. Santander posted a record second-quarter profit and announced a new buyback. Mercedes-Benz Group AG reinstated guidance at a lower level, citing pressure from tariffs and intensifying competition in China. Adidas AG reported strong second-quarter profit as consumers kept snapping up retro sneaker models. Glencore Plc said it will take $1 billion of costs out of the business by the end of 2026, as the company responds to pressures from lower commodity prices and the economic impacts of President Donald Trump’s trade war. Hermès sales rose as wealthy shoppers continued to snap up its pricey handbags, showing the company’s resilience amid a sharp downturn in demand for high-end goods that has hit its luxury peers. Porsche AG cut its outlook for the third time this year, with US President Donald Trump’s 15% tariffs on European autos piling further pressure on the maker of 911 sports cars. Iveco Group NV confirmed it’s planning to break up the company, saying it is in advanced discussions to sell its defense unit and the commercial truck manufacturing operations to separate buyers. The statement came after Bloomberg reported that the company was poised to announce a sale of the defense unit to Leonardo SpA and the commercial trucking business to India’s Tata Motors Ltd. as early as Wednesday. Tata shares fell 3% in Mumbai. Reliance Industries Ltd. is proposing to sell just 5% of its Jio telecommunications unit in a potential listing that may raise more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:25 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1562 The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 148.04 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1796 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3365 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $118,294.7 Ether rose 1.4% to $3,818.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.69% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.1% to $72.60 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Jacob Gu.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.