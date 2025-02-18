Stocks Struggle to Make Headway Near Record Highs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks lost steam near all-time highs as traders weighed risks ranging from tariffs to inflation and the geopolitical scenario.

Most major groups in the S&P 500 rose, but a slide in several big techs kept a lid on the market. Meta Platforms Inc. halted a 20-day rally. Intel Corp. jumped on a news report Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Broadcom Inc. are mulling deals that would break the firm in two.

US equities have been hovering near their closing record for weeks. There’s plenty of reasons for doubt. A full-fledged trade war could weigh on overseas profits of multinational firms. At home, inflation remains sticky and the Federal Reserve appears in no rush to cut interest rates.

“The market is still trying to break out of the consolidation it’s been in since early December,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “News out of Washington, especially on the tariff front, could continue to be a wild card for the markets.”

The US and Russia agreed to more talks on resolving the war in Ukraine, but set no date for a summit meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin – while Volodymyr Zelenskiy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia.

After briefly topping its January closing record, the S&P 500 was little changed. The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.51%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

Global stocks have become the most-popular asset class with investors, who are showing the biggest willingness to take risk in 15 years, according to a survey by Bank of America Corp.

Fund managers’ cash levels fell to the lowest since 2010, while 34% of participants said they expect world equities to be the best-performing asset in 2025, the survey showed. A net 11% indicated they were underweight bonds.

Investors are “long stocks, short everything else,” strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. The bullishness was underpinned by expectations of robust economic growth and lower US interest rates this year, he said. About 89% of respondents said US equities were overvalued, the most since at least April 2001.

Corporate Highlights:

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI debuted its updated Grok-3 model, showcasing a version of the chatbot technology to challenge OpenAI days after the billionaire’s unsolicited cash bid to buy the company was rejected.

Southwest Airlines Co. will cut about 1,750 jobs in its leadership ranks, a dramatic step to reduce expenses that mark the first layoffs in the carrier’s history.

Constellation Brands Inc. jumped after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. reported a new position in the Corona and Modelo maker.

Frozen food company Conagra Brands Inc. dropped after cutting its fiscal 2025 guidance.

Medtronic Plc slipped after the medical-device maker reported revenue for its fiscal third quarter that missed expectations.

United Rentals Inc. abandoned its plan to acquire H&E Equipment Services Inc., declining to increase its original offer of $3.4 billion for the rival construction equipment supplier.

Fidelity Investments, the world’s third-largest asset manager, saw assets in its funds rise by $1 trillion over the past year and revenue jump to a record high.

Baidu Inc. reported a smaller-than-expected revenue drop, alleviating concerns its internet search and artificial intelligence businesses are buckling under fierce competition.

Key events this week:

New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

Fed minutes, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, Thursday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee and Alberto Musalem speak, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:36 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.8%

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index rose 0.9%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0454

The British pound was little changed at $1.2619

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.55 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $95,510.75

Ether fell 3.6% to $2,677.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.49%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $71.70 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $2,923.84 an ounce

