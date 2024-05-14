Stocks Stuck In Tight Range Ahead of US Price Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures kept to small ranges as investors focused on upcoming US inflation reports. Japanese bond yields climbed to decade highs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed, hovering near a record high. Anglo American Plc edged higher after the London-based miner announced one of the biggest shake-ups in its 107-year history to fend off a takeover approach from BHP Group. Delivery Hero SE soared as much as 20% after selling its Taiwan business. Swiss eye-care products maker Alcon Inc. jumped after an earnings beat. German arms maker Rheinmetall AG dropped after a miss.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were little changed. A regional Asian share gauge climbed with Chinese tech shares among the notable gainers. Earnings from tech bellwethers Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are due later Tuesday.

A Bloomberg dollar index was flat and 10-year Treasury yields little changed ahead of US producer prices released Tuesday, a key inflation gauge indicator. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also scheduled to speak. Consumer price index due Wednesday is projected to show moderation while still remaining too high to warrant rate cuts.

“We expect this week’s April CPI report will likely be central to market participants’ focus and the tone that the market will likely take on near term,” said Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Chief Strategist John Stoltzfus. “Near-term volatility could in our view continue to present opportunity for investors to ‘catch babies that get thrown out with the bath water’ in periods of market downdrafts.”

Japan’s 20-year government bond yield rose to its highest level since 2013 on speculation the Bank of Japan will reduce debt-buying amounts at its regular operations to ease pressure on the ailing yen. The Japanese currency extended losses against the greenback to a two-week low.

In commodities, oil held a gain before the release of OPEC’s market outlook. Iron ore slumped after a major Chinese developer defaulted, the latest sign the debt crisis facing the nation’s steel-intensive property sector is far from over. Industrial metals including nickel and copper climbed, while gold was steady after Monday’s decline of more than 1%.

Key events this week:

Germany CPI, ZEW survey expectations, Tuesday

Bank of England Economist Huw Pill speaks, Tuesday

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot speak, Tuesday

China rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone industrial production, GDP, Wednesday

US CPI, retail sales, business inventories, empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Wednesday

Japan GDP, industrial production, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

China property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0788

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2447 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2551

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $61,898.2

Ether fell 1.2% to $2,918.33

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.48%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.50%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.17%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,339.17 an ounce

