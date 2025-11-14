Stocks Swept in Risk Selloff Amid Fed Rate Jitters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A renewed bout of selling hit the riskier corners of Wall Street, dragging down stocks and cryptocurrencies as skepticism grew about the Federal Reserve being able to slash interest rates in December.

The relief brought by the end of the longest shutdown in American history quickly gave way to volatility after a host of Fed speakers threw cold water on bets for further policy easing. As money markets dialed back wagers on rate cuts, hot areas favored by momentum traders bore the worst losses, with the artificial-intelligence space getting clobbered and Bitcoin on the verge of wiping out its gains for the year. Bonds rose.

Compounding the angst is an information vacuum: Investors and policymakers are flying blind after the US government closure starved them of crucial data. The outlook for lower rates favoring Corporate America alongside booming AI prospects have powered a torrid rally since the April meltdown, making many traders look past high valuations to keep chasing the market higher.

“Stocks don’t rise in a straight line and a pullback has been long overdue,” said Rick Gardner at RGA Investments. “While the government shutdown is over, there continues to be an economic data blackout that will take some more time to work itself out and this is partly why stocks have been pulling back and trying to find their footing.”

Even with the lack of economic data, Gardner still thinks the Fed will cut rates in December, though he expects some “market bumps” over the next few months as the resumption of the economic data reports may cause some additional instability.

About 380 shares in the S&P 500 fell, with the gauge near 6,700 and testing its 50-day moving average. The Nasdaq 100 slid for a fourth straight day, its longest losing streak since March. A key gauge of equity volatility — the VIX — topped 21.

Bitcoin sank to around $96,000. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.10%. The dollar wavered. UK markets were hit by fresh volatility as speculation about the budget heightened uncertainty over the nation’s finances. Oil climbed as geopolitical risks mount from Russia to Iran.

Corporate Highlights:

Merck & Co. agreed to acquire Cidara Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company developing a flu treatment, as part of its ongoing efforts to make up for the upcoming patent loss of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Google has offered to tweak its ad tech products to settle a European Union order after a near-€3 billion ($3.4 billion) antitrust penalty, stopping short of a partial breakup watchdogs favor. Emirates is planning to use SpaceX’s Starlink to upgrade the onboard Wi-Fi in its fleet, according to people familiar with the matter, even though the service isn’t currently approved by the government. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. amended the contract of Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to ensure his stock options remain eligible to vest even if the media company is sold. BlackRock Inc. has agreed to pay up to €2 billion ($2.33 billion) to form a data center venture with Spanish engineering firm ACS SA. BHP Group Ltd. is liable to compensate hundreds of thousands of victims of a devastating dam collapse in Brazil, a London judge ruled, moving closer to a potential multi-billion dollar payout a decade after the disaster. Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., raised its outlook for full-year profit after third-quarter earnings rose, driven by its property-casualty insurance and asset management businesses. Siemens Energy AG substantially raised its mid-term financial targets on strong demand for gas turbines and data center equipment as well as restructuring progress at its Gamesa wind turbine unit. Richemont sales climbed as shoppers from the US to China snapped up the luxury group’s pricey Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc slashed its guidance and swung to a heavy quarterly loss after a cyberattack temporarily halted production at the UK’s largest automaker. Japan’s biggest banks raised their annual earnings targets to fresh records and announced plans to buy back shares, as trade fears subside and rising interest rates boost lending profitability. Some of the main moves in markets:

