Stocks Swing Before US Payrolls, Tariff Ruling: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities swung between small gains and losses in the run-up to Friday’s US payrolls report and a possible Supreme Court ruling on President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index opened higher, then fell as much as 0.2%, and then rose again as markets struggled for direction. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. rose as much as 4.8% in Hong Kong after China’s plan to approve imports of Nvidia’s H200 chips. Rio Tinto Group shares slumped after the company resumed talks to buy Glencore Plc to create the world’s biggest mining company.

Treasuries held steady across the curve, while a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar was set for its best week since November. During the US session, mortgage-backed securities rallied after Trump said he was directing the purchase of $200 billion of mortgage bonds.

Traders are bracing for two back-to-back risk events on Friday that may sway the mood of the market in the near term, marking one of the biggest tests for global equities since their rebound from April’s tariff-driven slump. The US payrolls for December is particularly important for the clues it will offer on the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates.

“Markets are definitely oscillating a bit ahead of tonight’s US jobs numbers and concerns over the Supreme Court ruling, which will dominate short-term sentiment,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets. “Markets are cautiously optimistic overall, but we need a bit of stability on the geopolitical front and more information from the US after the fog in data from the shutdown.”

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg anticipate 70,000 new positions were added to the US economy in December, slightly higher than the prior month, while the unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5%.

Jobs data will help illuminate the path ahead for US interest rates. Money markets are pricing in at least two quarter-point cuts from the Fed in 2026.

The Supreme Court is also poised to decide the fate of most of Trump’s tariffs as soon as Friday. Hundreds of companies have already lined up hoping to recoup their share of the billions of dollars in duties paid so far.

“Ahead of payrolls and the possible Supreme Court ruling on ‘Reciprocal Tariffs,’ markets are in cautious mode,” Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research, Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a note.

In other corners of the market, oil extended its gain as investors monitored developments in Venezuela and Iran. Silver and gold edged down.

Chinese shares rose after inflation in the nation accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly three years, in an upswing largely driven by higher food costs that are masking deeper deflationary pressure.

Mortgage bonds rose and home-lender stocks rallied after Trump’s move to bring down the cost of housing. There are roughly $9 trillion worth of agency mortgage bonds outstanding.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

Trump’s willingness to directly intervene in business is increasing by the day and it threatens to erode momentum for stocks and bonds. That represents a potential headwind for global markets, with US assets unlikely to move decisively higher unless the pace of presidential distractions ebbs.

— Garfield Reynolds, Asia MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Meanwhile, spreads on global investment-grade corporate bonds are on track to end the week slightly tighter at about 79 basis points on average, according to a Bloomberg index.

That’s a sign of strong demand for credit, given that more than the $100 billion of the better-rated company notes have been priced this week, in what has been a record start to issuance around the world, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Corporate News:

Rio Tinto Group is in talks to buy Glencore Plc to create the world’s biggest mining company with a combined market value of more than $200 billion, a little over a year after earlier talks between the two collapsed. General Motors Co. will take another $6 billion in charges tied to production cutbacks in its electric vehicle and battery operations as the financial fallout spreads from the weakening US market for EVs. MiniMax Group Inc., one of China’s largest generative AI startups, surged in Hong Kong after an initial public offering that raised $619 million. Paramount Skydance Corp. reaffirmed its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. for $30 a share, insisting its hostile bid is superior to one from Netflix Inc. despite multiple rejections by Warner Bros.’ board. Shell Plc said its oil trading performance significantly worsened in the fourth quarter as crude prices slumped. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:03 p.m. Tokyo time Japan’s Topix rose 0.7% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed The Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1654 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 157.27 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9794 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $91,090.23 Ether was little changed at $3,118.16 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.17% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.090% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.69% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $58.10 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,462.96 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

