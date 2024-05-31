Stocks Trade Mixed Before Key Inflation Prints: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks posted small moves as traders focused on key inflation data in Europe and the Federal Reserve’s preferred price-growth measure for hints on the scope and timing of policy easing.

The Stoxx 600 was little changed, set for a 2.4% gain in the month. Contracts for US equities edged lower after the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, driven by tech-sector losses. The dollar and US Treasuries were steady.

The core PCE deflator, which the Fed favors for measuring inflation, likely moderated in April to the slowest monthly pace yet this year. In Europe, price data will help traders gauge how much room policy makers have for reductions with the European Central Bank’s meeting due next week.

Stock gains this month were fueled by the rally in tech as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish posture on rates at the start of May. That optimism has faded over the course of the month, and Friday’s data could revive hopes for easing if there are signs inflation is returning to target.

Global Bond Markets Wobble Once Again as Rate-Cut Hopes Deflate

Elsewhere, a jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes. With Trump to due to face sentencing on July 11, the conviction creates a daunting legal and political path as he faces President Joe Biden in November as the presumptive Republican nominee.

“Expectations for a guilty verdict were somewhat priced into markets,” Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi Asset Management in Boston. “The bigger impact to markets could be if this guilty verdict begins to turn the momentum away from Trump to Biden.”

Trump Media & Technology Group traded down 12% in extended trading.

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Back Trump, Verdict Be Damned

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US consumer income, spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:31 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0819

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 157.05 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.2634 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2703

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $68,319.76

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,744.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

