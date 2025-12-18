Stocks Trade Mixed Before US Data, Central Banks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded mixed after an upbeat forecast from the largest US memory-chip maker helped put the brakes on a tech-driven selloff on a busy day for data and central bank meetings.

Futures for the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5% and those on the S&P 500 added 0.2%. Micron Technology Inc. shares climbed about 8% in late trading after giving a revenue prediction that beat estimates. European contracts were flat, while Asian shares slid.

Among key events for financial markets Thursday are the release of US inflation data for November, along with monetary policy decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of England.

The Nasdaq’s nearly 2% retreat on Wednesday came as investors question whether companies at the vanguard of the artificial-intelligence boom can keep justifying their expensive valuations and ambitious spending.

“Investors still see limited disclosure of AI-driven revenues, profits or cash flows,” said Frank Thormann, a fund manager at Schroders Investment Management. “The result is a growing concern that AI may not be delivering returns commensurate with the enthusiasm.”

The tech selloff, combined with dovish comments from a Federal Reserve official, helped boost Treasuries. The yield on the US two-year note, considered a key haven asset, dropped two basis points to 3.47%.

Traders are now waiting for Thursday’s US inflation reading for pointers on the path for interest rates, though the data run the risk of being less reliable than usual due to government-shutdown disruptions.

The November CPI report will offer only a partial snapshot of inflation, without monthly changes for most of the price categories. Much of the October price information was unable to be collected and November data gathering was also delayed by the government closure.

Policy Meetings

The ECB is forecast to keep interest rates unchanged for a fourth meeting with new economic projections likely to flag solid growth and confidence inflation won’t stray excessively from policymakers’ target. The BOE is expected to deliver a pre-Christmas rate cut as concerns shift away from inflation toward the struggling UK economy and jobs market.

The yen edged higher against the dollar with the Bank of Japan predicted to raise interest rates Friday to the highest level in three decades. Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed.

Global oil benchmark Brent trimmed an earlier advance after President Donald Trump refrained from mentioning recent developments in Venezuela during a television address from the White House.

Gold steadied in Asia after climbing 0.8% on Wednesday as investors tracked mounting tensions in Venezuela and waited for US inflation data.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. is making changes to its iOS software in Japan to comply with a new local law aimed at fostering competition, part of broader efforts by the iPhone maker to adapt to regulations around the world. Woodside Energy Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill has resigned to become the CEO of BP Plc. Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s chief executive said he expects to achieve a key profit milestone ahead of time and make the most of the bank’s alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:45 a.m. London time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1743 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.90 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0365 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3370 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $86,704.67 Ether rose 0.6% to $2,834.9 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.47% Commodities

Brent crude rose 1% to $60.28 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $4,333.56 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

