Stocks Trade Mixed With Focus on Inflation Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks traded mixed as markets reopened in Europe and the US with investors looking to inflation prints and central bank speakers for hints on the timing of interest-rate cuts.

US stock futures climbed 0.2%, helped by premarket gains for Apple Inc., which added 2.4% after China shipments rebounded. Europe’s Stoxx 600 dipped 0.2%, trimming its gain in May to 3.2%.

Earnings strength from tech megacaps like Nvidia Corp. has helped stocks erase April’s slump, even as US data and cautious fedspeak cool market bets on the scope for policy easing this year. In a busy week for data, traders are concentrating on the PCE deflator, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday.

“We are very much on the inflation data watch for now,” said Marija Veitmane, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets. “Stocks and risk will continue to be supported, but I don’t see change of leadership nor a broadening of the performance. Large-cap growth stocks will be leading.”

Treasuries posted small moves before a slate of short-term auctions including offers of two year- and five-year notes on Tuesday. Brent crude was flat — even as tensions in the Middle East ratcheted higher.

Consumer inflation expectations in the euro zone ticked lower in April, ECB data showed, as policymakers next meet on rates on June 6.

On Monday, France’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the ECB shouldn’t exclude cutting rates in both June and July, though hawkish policymakers including Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel recently came out in opposition to back-to-back moves.

T+1 Attention

As traders return from the long weekend they’re alert for problems connected with the switch to “T+1” rule — whereby US equities will settle in one day rather than two.

There are worries about potential teething issues, including that international investors may struggle to source dollars on time, global funds will move at different speeds to their assets, and everyone will have less time to fix errors.

Wall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a Century

Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as traders monitored transfers by wallets belonging to the failed Mt. Gox exchange, whose administrators have been stepping up efforts to return a $9 billion hoard of the largest digital asset to creditors.

Some key events this week:

IMF holds discussions with Ukrainian authorities to review economic policies as the country seeks to unlock next tranche of $2.2 billion in aid, Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks at BOJ event in Tokyo; Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot address Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy forum, Tuesday

South African election, the most significant since the end of apartheid, Wednesday

Fed releases Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

South Africa rate decision, US initial jobless claims, GDP, wholesale inventories, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

GDP data published for Canada, euro zone, Turkey, Friday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:31 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0876

The British pound was little changed at $1.2774

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.86 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $68,591.31

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,911.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.57%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.6% to $78.97 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,344.81 an ounce

