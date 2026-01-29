Stocks Trim Gains as AI Spending Doubts Resurface: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures posted small gains in cautious trading as doubts resurfaced over whether the vast sums being spent on artificial-intelligence infrastructure will translate into earnings. Gold and silver hit new highs.

The S&P 500 were set to open 0.1% higher after futures swung between gains and losses. Meta Platforms Inc., among the first AI hyperscalers to report, said it would invest as much as $135 billion this year, well above estimates near $110 billion. Its shares rose more than 8% in premarket trading after delivering a stronger-than-expected sales outlook.

Microsoft Corp., by contrast, slid nearly 7% as higher spending coincided with slowing cloud-sales growth. Tesla Inc. rose 2% after beating earnings estimates and announcing $20 billion in spending to reshuffle its factory lines. International Business Machines Corp. jumped 9% on strong growth for its software unit.

Apple Inc. will report after the close on another busy day for earnings.

“We’re back to the theme that we’re not seeing monolithic growth for all the tech companies,” said Rory McPherson, chief investment officer at Magnus Financial Discretionary Management. “Capex spending has increased across the board. The market is just rewarding the ability to monetize it, while placing question marks on companies that aren’t able to do that.”

Gold climbed above $5,500 an ounce as precious metals extended a blistering rally, fueled by a flight from currencies and bonds. Silver extended its year-to-date advance to around 63%. Copper surged by the most in 16 years amid a wave of speculative trading in China.

“We still have some exposure to gold but at these prices I wouldn’t be that long on it,” said Dan Boardman-Weston, chief investment officer at BRI Wealth Management. “You need it for diversification and it’s been wonderful over the past two years, but now I’m minding my exposure to it.”

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“The speculative frenzy in gold is intensifying even with indicators suggesting that it is exceptionally overbought. There’s an increasing possibility of a quick correction that could send bullion back below $5,000 an ounce.”

Brent crude futures hit $70 a barrel for the first time since September after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal or face military strikes.

The dollar and Treasuries were little changed after erasing early losses. The greenback has struggled this year as investors bet on its long-term decline, with unpredictable policymaking and ballooning deficits adding to its woes.

The dollar hasn’t acted like a haven for some time as investors increasingly favor tangible alternatives such as precious metals, DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach told CNBC.

“The risks of another major leg lower in the dollar remain elevated, even if our bias is for a short-term recovery, given the overall supporting macro and rates picture,” wrote strategists at ING Groep NV including Francesco Pesole.

Corporate Highlights:

Dow Inc. plans to cut about 4,500 jobs as it aims to simplify and streamline operations. Caterpillar Inc. posted quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street expectations as soaring electricity needs for artificial intelligence data centers drove demand for the company’s power generation equipment. International Business Machines Corp. has kicked off what’s expected to be a multi-billion wave of borrowing from the tech sector in 2026. Nvidia Corp., Microsoft and Amazon.com Inc. are in discussions to invest as much as $60 billion in OpenAI, the Information reported. SAP SE shares fell the most in more than five years as current cloud backlog in the fourth quarter slipped to a level that Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein previously said would be a “disappointment.” Microsoft’s spending surged to a record high and cloud sales growth slowed. Meta’s robust advertising business, which boosted its current-quarter outlook above estimates, is making it possible for the company to invest at record levels on artificial intelligence this year. Deutsche Bank AG closed out a record year for profit with higher trading income and announced a new share buyback, in a boost to Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing a day after a raid on the lender’s Frankfurt offices. Samsung’s chip unit blew past expectations with a more than five-fold profit gain in the December quarter. Tesla Inc. revealed plans to invest $2 billion into Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, while reporting higher-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:53 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was unchanged at $1.1954 The British pound was little changed at $1.3805 The Japanese yen was little changed at 153.32 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.6% to $87,864.82 Ether fell 2.9% to $2,929.6 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.84% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $64.81 a barrel Spot gold rose 2.2% to $5,537.95 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

