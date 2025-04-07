Stocks Trim Selloff as Bets on Fed Rate Cuts Grow: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A stock selling stampede abated as traders boosted expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts amid economic fears just days ahead of President Donald Trump’s deadline for reciprocal tariffs to take effect.

Futures on the S&P 500 lost about 2.5% on Monday, trimming a earlier slide of about 5.5%. A $9.5 trillion wipeout in global equity value put the US equity benchmark on the brink of a bear market. Investors have dumped risk and snapped up bonds, with two-year yields tumbling as much as 22 basis points before paring the move. Markets priced 125 basis points of easing by year end, equivalent to five quarter-point cuts.

The repricing ‘reflects the fear sweeping global markets, with Trump showing little appetite to back down on aggressive trade tariffs. Wall Street billionaires Bill Ackman and Stanley Druckenmiller slammed Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon urged a quick resolution.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

The magnitude of moves across equities, rates, and many commodities is resulting in hedge funds being hit with some of their largest margin calls since the Covid pandemic. The good news is that this forced de-risking may be near completion, which could offer US stocks the chance for a rebound in the American session when cash trading gets going.

“Are we there yet?” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “Many metrics are at panic levels associated with meaningful bottoms over the past 40 years. The issue is when you get into the capitulation zone, markets often move beyond what many think is likely or possible.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the tariff issue is far from the only one that has caused this decline, so those looking for a V-shaped recovery in the stock market will likely be very disappointed.

“We should see a strong bounce at some point soon, but the process of repricing the market to its realistic economic outlook will take time,” Maley said. “There will be plenty of time to get aggressive when it becomes more evident that the worst of the decline is behind us.”

HSBC strategist Max Kettner is making the case for a “very short-term bounce” in stock markets, with the Magnificent Seven possibly benefiting the most. However, any rebound will only set the stage for another leg lower, he warns. To Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, investors should be prepared for the S&P 500 to drop further if tariff angst doesn’t subside.

“Based on the technical evidence, our breadth and sentiment indicators have reached bearish extremes associated with prior bear market lows,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “Don’t stop believing in stocks as they test long-term support levels.”

Among the measures Johnson monitors are market breadth, which in his view is showing signs of being “washed out”. He also cited the fact that sentiment gauges are at bearish extremes.

Wall Street’s gauge of equity volatility – the VIX – briefly surpassed 60 on Monday, before paring its surge. Its VIX futures curve is now reaching levels unseen since August 2024, when recession fears last rattled markets.

The slump has taken US equity valuations to the lowest level since late 2023.

Larry Tentarelli at the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, investors should maintain defensive positioning, above average cash levels, and reduced if any new buying until volatility comes down.

“Market direction will be based on the tariff news cycle to start the week,” he said. “If there is a material, positive change in the news cycle, markets could benefit. Until then, continue to expect very wide trading ranges.”

Due to the extreme amount of recent selling, any potential reversals could be sharp, but the risk on the weekly charts remains to the downside, he noted, while adding investors should maintain a narrow watch list of best ideas if a buying opportunity arises.

Hedge funds recorded their largest-ever one-day net sales of global equities on the first day of trading after Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk.

For the whole of last week, flows data showed that hedge funds reduced their exposure across every region, led by North America, which accounted for more than 75% of the total net selling, Goldman’s prime brokerage desk said in a report published April 4. The desk has been compiling the data since 2010.

The retail crowd is the last group of investors that has yet to sell US equities, presenting an additional risk to the stock market, according to Goldman’s trading desk.

Its data shows hedge funds have already de-risked, while long-only funds were “heavy sellers” of US equities at the end of last week and are likely to continue selling given their low levels of cash allocation. The focus now turns to “the biggest holder of the asset class — US households — who have not yet shed risk,” the desk writes, adding that foreign investors are also sitting on a large pile of accumulated exposure in US equities.

“The swift and sudden stock market decline is a repricing to reflect an impending recession from the burden of tariffs,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Markets won’t rebound until tariffs are negotiated and reduced, until valuations move even lower to very compelling levels, and until fundamentals improve, and none of these factors are in the cards at this time.”

Wall Street forecasters are racing to temper their views on US equities as Trump’s sweeping tariffs threaten to upend the global economy.

Oppenheimer & Co.’s John Stoltzfus — the biggest bull among strategists until March — became the latest to slash his year-end target on the S&P 500 Index, to 5,950 points from 7,100. Strategists at Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Societe Generale SA have also reduced targets in recent days.

In a note to clients Monday, Stoltzfus said uncertainty was “at levels investors find hard to embrace.” This is being combined with “a negative pitch book that seemingly projects negative outcomes to infinity.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 2.5% as of 7:46 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 2.9%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 5%

The MSCI World Index fell 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0948

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2811

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 146.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.9% to $76,491.26

Ether fell 6.1% to $1,477.54

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.98%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $60.52 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Julien Ponthus, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Richard Henderson.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.