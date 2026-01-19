Stocks Tumble as Greenland Fallout Fuels Gold: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US futures fell while havens such as gold rallied after President Donald Trump threatened levies on countries opposing his plans to take control of Greenland. The Swiss franc and euro advanced.

The Stoxx 600 dropped 1.3% after Trump announced a new 10% tariff on eight nations that said they would conduct military planning exercises in the semi-autonomous territory. Auto and luxury stocks were the hardest hit, whereas a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of defense shares hit an all-time high.

Contracts on the S&P 500 retreated 1.2%. Haven demand pushed gold above $4,650 an ounce and lifted silver, with both metals hitting fresh records. Bitcoin slid. The Swiss franc led gains against the dollar among major peers.

Treasury futures were little changed, while French and German yields fell at the short end and rose on longer-dated debt. There is no cash trading in Treasuries or US stocks due to a public holiday.

Tariff concerns are resurfacing at a time when risk appetite has been supported by resilient corporate earnings and sustained investment in artificial intelligence. The outlook will hinge in part on how the European Union calibrates its response. The 27-member block is in talks to impose retaliatory tariffs on €93 billion of US goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Markets are sensitive to the dynamic developments regarding new tariffs as a basis for negotiating security issues,” said Guillermo Hernandez Sampere, head of trading at MPPM. “Rising uncertainty, as seen last year, will weigh on all markets. The forum starting today in Davos will reflect the current situation.”

Rhetoric escalated Monday as German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil called Trump’s threat to annex Greenland a red line and urged the EU to invoke legal measures against economic coercion. Trump, meanwhile, received backing from cabinet members, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying Europe is too weak to secure Greenland.

Representatives from EU members met Sunday to begin preparing options. Trump is set to speak in Davos on Wednesday. The US Supreme Court’s pending ruling on the legality of some of Trump’s earlier tariffs will also take on added significance.

“It is not about whether the US can roughly maintain its tariff levels,” wrote Krishna Guha, head of central bank strategy at Evercore ISI. It is “rather about whether Trump has to use regular order to impose tariffs, reducing uncertainty and his ability to weaponize tariffs for geopolitical purposes.”

Trump’s threats raise the possibility of European governments trimming their holdings of US assets, supporting the euro, according to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank’s global head of FX research. Europe is the US’s largest lender with its countries owning $8 trillion of US bonds and equities, almost twice as much as the rest of the world combined.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“The overall response across global markets is one of moving to price in broad geopolitical risk — which traders had ignored going into the weekend — rather than European asset-specific risk. That much is evident from the pattern so far: an overwhelming flight away from risk assets hitting both equities and the crypto complex, and a flight into real assets.”

— Ven Ram, macro strategist. For full analysis, click here.

Traders were also watching Japan, where Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is set to lay out her plans at a press conference later Monday for an election expected to be held as soon as Feb. 8.

The yield on 30-year debt climbed 11 basis points to 3.58%, while rates on 10- and 20-year notes rose to their highest levels since 1999.

While Trump’s threats have reignited the ‘Sell America’ trade, traders anticipate a quick rebound could support the dollar, according to David Forrester, a senior strategist at Credit Agricole in Singapore.

“The market will also be looking for the ‘TACO trade’ as Trump could be using the threat of tariffs as a negotiating ploy,” Forrester said.

Nvidia Corp. supplier Micron Technology Inc. said an ongoing memory chip shortage has accelerated over the past quarter and reiterated that the crunch will last beyond this year due to a surge in demand for high-end semiconductors required for AI infrastructure. Apple Inc. retook the top spot in China after iPhone shipments jumped 28% during the holiday quarter despite a worsening shortage of vital memory chips, according to Counterpoint Research. Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker will resume work on the Dojo3 project after making progress on the design of its AI5 chip. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3% as of 9:36 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 1.2% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1619 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.13 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9585 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3395 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $92,953.15 Ether fell 4% to $3,207.15 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.82% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.41% Commodities

Brent crude fell 1.1% to $63.41 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.6% to $4,668.42 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

