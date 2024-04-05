Stocks Under Pressure Before Jobs Data, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia were headed for early declines Friday tracking US stocks, as interest rate uncertainty and geopolitical tensions weighed on sentiment.

Australian shares and Japanese equity futures declined. Hong Kong markets are set to resume trading after a holiday, while mainland China and Taiwan will be closed for a second day. Contracts for US stocks edged higher in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes both fell on Thursday.

Australian and New Zealand government bonds rallied Friday following gains for Treasuries in New York trading. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped four basis points to 4.31%.

The moves presage US nonfarm payrolls data due later Friday that is expected to show more than 200,000 new roles added to the economy in March — a further sign of robust activity that may lead the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Thursday that rate cuts may not be needed this year if progress on inflation stalls. He was among the more than a half-dozen central bank officials speaking ahead the release of the March jobs data. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed counterpart Loretta Mester suggested the central bank could be getting close to the level of confidence it needs to begin lowering interest rates in the next few months.

“As always, the monthly jobs report will have the final say,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Investors will be looking for a ‘Goldilocks’ number that won’t give the Fed any reason to delay rate cuts, but also doesn’t suggest the labor market is taking a serious downturn.”

Brent crude topped $90 a barrel as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at a security cabinet meeting his country will operate against Iran and its proxies and will hurt those who seek to harm it. President Joe Biden told Netanyahu on a call that US support for his war would depend on new steps to protect civilians.

“If we get a direct conflict between Israel and Iran, that’s something that will likely restrict the supply of oil coming from the Middle East,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “That has not been an issue up until now, but it could become one very quickly.”

An index of the dollar was slightly weaker after ending little changed Thursday. Currency markets were largely muted in early Friday trading. In its prior session, the yen had rallied the most in nearly a month, pulling back from levels that traders speculated would spark intervention.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said further certainty about reaching the central bank’s inflation target would be needed before decisions are made on rate hikes.

A busy day of economic data in Asia includes Japanese household spending and Australian trade. Inflation figures for the Philippines and Thailand are also due, while India’s central bank will hand down a monetary policy decision.

Elsewhere, Janet Yellen travels to China following comments Thursday when she suggested the US will retain the option to protect new industrial sectors against China.

In commodities, gold inched lower Thursday after touching a fresh record earlier in the week. Copper rallied to the highest in 14 months, extending gains that began in February in the bellwether industrial metal in response to rising supply risks.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Thomas Barkin and Lorie Logan speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0839

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.23 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2500 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6585

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $68,257.9

Ether was little changed at $3,325.16

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $86.87 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.