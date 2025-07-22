Stocks Waver Ahead of Earnings, Tariff Deadline: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks dipped and US equity futures drifted as investors await earnings from megacap tech companies this week for clues on how corporations are withstanding tariffs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped 0.2%. Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed after the gauge hit another record on Monday. Japanese shares fell along with the yen amid worries about fiscal spending after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition suffered a setback in the weekend elections.

Treasuries were steady and the dollar edged higher before speeches from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed leader has faced relentless criticism from the Trump administration, mostly over decisions to hold interest rates steady so far in 2025. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined the fray On Monday, saying there should be a review of the central bank’s “non-monetary policy operations,” including renovations of its headquarters in Washington.

Mounting uncertainty over trade negotiations ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline, coupled with growing concerns about corporate resilience in the face of ongoing tariffs, is putting fresh pressure on markets and casting doubt on the sustainability of their record-breaking rally. Stocks have surged from their slump in April as fund managers lean harder into the rally in risk assets, betting that President Donald Trump will pull back from his tariff threats. That run faces a key test this week as companies such as Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. report earnings.

“With valuations already stretched, investors increasingly demand operating returns robust enough to justify today’s lofty multiples, and confirm the upbeat tone despite macro skeptics,” said Ahmad Assiri, a research strategist at Pepperstone. “Anything short of stellar earnings could provoke a degree of volatility.”

The second-quarter earnings season is off to a ripping start, with consumer strength powering resilient corporate profits. Yet after hitting a series of all-time highs, the S&P 500 is trading around 22 times expected 12-month profits. The S&P 500 hasn’t posted a 1% up or down day since late June.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump may issue more unilateral tariff letters before Aug. 1, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. More trade deals may also be reached before the deadline, she added.

Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will be the latest foreign leader eager to make a deal before the US-imposed Aug. 1 tariff deadline when he visits Trump in the Oval Office later Tuesday. A team of US officials will visit India in the second half of August to hold talks on a bilateral trade deal, the Financial Express reported Tuesday.

Japanese markets had a volatile Tuesday as investors weighed policy uncertainty after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s historic loss in Sunday’s elections. Stocks rallied in the morning, only to flip in the afternoon session.

The country’s government bonds are vulnerable to further selling following the elections, although the immediate reaction Tuesday was damped by a rally in global debt markets. The nation’s 20 and 40 year bonds fell slightly.

Elsewhere, Bank of England officials are mulling whether to set aside plans to create a digital pound for households amid growing skepticism over the project’s benefits, the latest sign of dwindling support for state-backed digital currencies globally.

In commodities, oil fell for a third session, and gold slipped. Iron ore headed toward the highest in nearly five months as traders eyed China’s prospective supply-side reforms for the steel industry and plans for a massive dam project.

Corporate Highlights:

AstraZeneca Plc plans to invest $50 billion in the US before 2030, becoming the latest European pharma company to ratchet up spending in the country ahead of potential tariffs on imported medicines.

China’s biggest shipping company is set to join the global consortium that’s acquiring Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s overseas ports, and is requesting a powerful role in the group in order to secure Beijing’s blessing for the controversial deal, people familiar with the matter said.

Sanofi plans to acquire biotechnology company Vicebio for a total upfront payment of $1.15 billion, according to a statement.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 8:03 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.1690

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 147.92 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1758 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3470

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.8% to $117,901.2

Ether fell 1.7% to $3,695.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.63%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.63%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $68.95 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $3,385.47 an ounce

