Stocks Waver as 2025 Nears End; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated as traders awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting for hints about the interest-rate path in 2026. Silver and gold bounced back after plunging from all-time highs.

The S&P 500 was little changed after briefly posting modest losses. Treasuries fell across the curve, with the US 10-year yield rising two basis points to 4.13%. The Bloomberg dollar index held steady.

Given the lack of major catalysts and with news flow and trading volumes generally low, investors will focus on the Fed’s release of meeting minutes that’s coming up in a few hours. What the equity market needs next year is a dovish US central bank, Amanda Agati, PNC Asset Management Group’s chief investment officer said on Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

“I joke that the equity market is like a kid in a candy store, braving a sugar high for more policy accommodation, a more dovish Fed — but it doesn’t know what’s good for it,” she said. “The bond market is the adult in the room taking away the last lollipop. It is maybe the first time in observable market history that we’re seeing the market react to the deficit and debt level concern. I think there’s continued upward pressure on long yields, for sure.”

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, said that he has a preferred candidate to be the next chair of the Fed, but is in no hurry to make an announcement. He also mused that he might fire Jerome Powell.

“I think a firing of a Fed chair in the new year is not something that the market is priced for, but to the extent that we stay a little more dovish and don’t start talking about moving in the opposite direction, the market can probably work through the noise,” Agati said.

Traders on Tuesday also parsed data showing home-price growth in the US ticked up in October.

“Traders are happy to endorse the shift in the Federal Reserve’s focus from inflation to its employment mandate. Market expectations for US CPI in the next 12 months have fallen back into line with the long-term outlook. It does suggest that inflation expectations are well anchored, which will allow policymakers to worry more about the fragile labor market.”

In a notable development in currency markets, China’s onshore yuan strengthened past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2023.

A gauge of Asian shares nudged lower while European stocks jumped as rising metal prices boosted miners. Overall, global equities are on track for a third straight annual gain in a year. But the last few days have been lackluster for the cohort.

Tuesday marks the last trading session of the year for many equity markets, including Germany, Japan and South Korea.

“The overriding theme is that global stock indices have lost momentum into year-end,” wrote Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. “There are plenty of reasons for this, including decent returns for 2025, and investors waiting to make big trading decisions until after the Christmas break.”

Still, investors have reason to be optimistic heading into the new year. MSCI’s gauge for global stocks has climbed an average 1.4% in January over the last 10 years and advanced in six of those instances, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

While tariffs and shaky consumer confidence continue to create headwinds for corporate America, they’re set to lift earnings growth for US materials stocks to the highest in five years. Constituents active in the metals and packaging industries are set to get the biggest lift, as trade protections strengthen steel prices and a volume play by consumer goods makers is driving demand for everything from cereal boxes to soda cans.

Silver, Gold

Precious metals continued to be in focus after trading turned volatile in the last few days. Silver recovered most losses after its biggest one-day drop in more than five years. Gold also edged higher after losing more than 4%.

“We could still see a tug-of-war over the next few days in the precious metals before we see how things play out over the near-term,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.

Among other metals, copper headed for the longest winning streak since 2017 in a rally boosted by the prospect of more stress in the supply chain. Nickel hit the highest since March after top producer Indonesia flagged plans to cut supply.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. published a compilation of analyst estimates for vehicle deliveries to its website, and the averages for the current quarter are more pessimistic than those gathered by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is co-leading financing for a Texas project to build private power campuses for artificial intelligence. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to buy Manus, a popular Singapore-based artificial intelligence agent with Chinese roots, in its effort to build a business around its massive AI investment. Pop Mart International Group Ltd. shares slid the most in three weeks after media reports of waning reseller demand for its Labubu toys dented investor sentiment. Citigroup Inc. said it expects to post a roughly $1.1 billion after-tax loss on the sale of its remaining business in Russia to Renaissance Capital. Shares of biotech startup Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo, which uses AI to improve drug discovery, surged as much as 48% in their trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:07 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 was little changed The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1757 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3469 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.34 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $88,915.6 Ether rose 1.6% to $2,980.18 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.49% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $58.31 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.7% to $4,361.83 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

