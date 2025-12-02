Stocks Waver as Caution Lingers After Pullback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled for direction in fragile trading after a selloff in cryptocurrencies led a broad retreat from risky assets in the previous session.

S&P 500 futures were little changed as a wary tone prevailed at the start of what is typically a strong month for equities. Europe’s Stoxx 600 nudged higher. A gauge of Asian equities rose about 0.5% before paring the advance.

Bitcoin posted a small gain amid a choppy session after slumping more than 5% on Monday. Solid demand at Japan’s final 10-year bond auction of the year helped steady bond markets after heightened speculation of a Bank of Japan interest-rate hike unsettled trading.

The caution follows a shaky start to December, after the selloff in crypto assets and hawkish BOJ signals spurred risk aversion. Attention now shifts to the Federal Reserve for guidance on the outlook for US interest rates as policymakers prepare to meet next week.

“For long-only investors like we are, I’d say in the absence of any major catalyst, it’s very much wait-and-see until the Fed meeting,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi Investissements in Paris.

Corporate News:

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was fielding a second round of bids on Monday, including a mostly cash offer from Netflix Inc., in an auction that could wrap up in the coming days or weeks, according to people familiar with the discussions. Bayer AG shares surged as much as 14%, hitting the highest level since January 2024, after the US Solicitor General urged the high court to consider the German company’s appeal targeting thousands of lawsuits blaming its Roundup weedkiller for causing cancer. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:57 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were unchanged The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1612 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 155.97 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0670 per dollar The British pound was unchanged at $1.3213 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $86,409.89 Ether rose 0.1% to $2,795.99 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.09% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.76% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.48% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $63.04 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,212.87 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

