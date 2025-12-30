Stocks Waver as Momentum Fades in 2025’s Last Days: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled to find momentum amid a lack of catalysts in the final trading days of the year. Silver and gold regained their footing after a plunge from all-time highs.

The S&P 500 was set to open little changed after back-to-back losses. European stocks outperformed as rising metal prices boosted miners, while a gauge of Asian shares nudged lower.

In a notable development in currency markets, China’s onshore yuan strengthened past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2023. The greenback remained on course for its worst month since August. Treasuries fell across the curve, with the 10-year yield rising three basis points to 4.14%.

Global equities are on track for a third straight annual gain in a year when European and Asian stocks trounced the S&P 500. With news flow and trading volumes generally low, investors will focus on the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting for clues about the interest-rate path for 2026.

Tuesday also marks the last trading session of the year for many equity markets, including Germany, Japan and South Korea.

“The overriding theme is that global stock indices have lost momentum into year-end,” wrote Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB. “There are plenty of reasons for this, including decent returns for 2025, and investors waiting to make big trading decisions until after the Christmas break.”

Investors have reason to be optimistic heading into the new year. MSCI’s gauge for global stocks has climbed an average 1.4% in January over the last 10 years and advanced in six of those instances, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Silver, Gold

Precious metals continued to be in focus after trading turned volatile in the last few days. Silver rebounded 5% after tumbling 9% in the previous session. Gold was up 1.5% after losing more than 4%.

Among other metals, copper headed for the longest winning streak since 2017 in a rally boosted by the prospect of more stress in the supply chain. Nickel hit the highest since March after top producer Indonesia flagged plans to cut supply.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said that he has a preferred candidate to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, but is in no hurry to make an announcement. He also mused that he might fire Jerome Powell.

Corporate Highlights:

Shares of biotech startup Insilico Medicine Cayman TopCo, which uses AI to improve drug discovery, surged as much as 48% in their trading debut in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has agreed to buy Manus, a popular Singapore-based artificial intelligence agent with Chinese roots, in its effort to build a business around its massive AI investment. Pop Mart International Group Ltd. shares slid the most in three weeks after media reports of waning reseller demand for its Labubu toys dented investor sentiment. Citigroup Inc. said it expects to post a roughly $1.1 billion after-tax loss on the sale of its remaining business in Russia to Renaissance Capital. Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:48 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1762 The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3498 The Japanese yen was little changed at 155.99 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $87,849.26 Ether rose 1.4% to $2,974.05 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.14% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.49% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $58.27 a barrel Spot gold rose 1.5% to $4,399.03 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Nicholas Reynolds.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.