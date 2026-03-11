Stocks Waver as Oil Surge Overshadows Tame CPI: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A surge in oil prices amid vessel attacks in the Strait of Hormuz kept a lid on stocks and bonds, with relatively tame inflation data from before the outbreak of the war in Iran failing to boost sentiment.

Brent topped $90 in another volatile session, as traders weighed growing disruptions to Middle East supplies and a potential emergency release of reserves from rich nations. Fears that a sustained rise in crude would rekindle inflation and slam the brakes on the economy drove 10-year yields higher for the seventh time in eight days. The S&P 500 wavered.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Daybreak Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Underlying US inflation slowed in February from a month earlier, offering some relief from price pressures before the war with Iran. Inflation has generally been on a downward trend. But renewed price concerns which has boosted oil, gasoline and fertilizer costs, risks amplifying affordability worries.

“February’s inflation numbers were heading in the right direction, but then along came the conflict in the Middle East and now the path is changing,” said Brian Jacobsen at Annex Wealth Management.

Despite the prospect of releasing oil reserves, continued uncertainty translates into upside risk for oil prices, and that means a Federal Reserve that will remain cautious about cutting rates, according to Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“Investors and the Fed are in uncharted territory right now, taking their cues from crude oil and tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” David Russell at TradeStation.

Three vessels were hit by suspected projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf on Wednesday, one of the heaviest days of attacks since the Iran war began.

Meantime, the International Energy Agency is proposing a release of 300 million to 400 million barrels, with a possible decision later on Wednesday when leaders of the Group of Seven most developed nations meet. If approved, it would far eclipse previous releases.

Corporate Highlights:

Oracle Corp. climbed after the software and cloud services company reported strong sales and issued an outlook that suggests little letup in demand for AI computing. Nvidia Corp. will invest $2 billion in Nebius Group NV as part of a strategic partnership to develop and build artificial intelligence data centers. Anthropic PBC told a judge it could lose as much as billions of dollars in revenue this year and urged quick action on its request to block the Trump administration’s declaration of the company as a US supply-chain risk after a blowup with the Pentagon over AIsafety issues. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is restricting some lending to private credit funds after marking down the value of certain loans in their portfolios, according to a person familiar with the matter. Apollo Global Management Inc. is ramping up its efforts to give investors more regular insight into the value of its opaque private credit holdings, just as a spate of redemption requests from such funds rattles the wider market. Cintas Corp. has agreed to buy UniFirst Corp. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the uniform supplier at $5.5 billion. Starboard Value LP has amassed a stake of about $350 million in CarMax Inc. and sees an opportunity to accelerate the used car retailer’s turnaround under incoming Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr. Bunge Global SA said the conflict in the Middle East is lifting crop prices for US farmers even as it causes upheaval to global trade flows, including oil and fertilizer. Campbell’s Co. cut its profit outlook to the lowest in a decade as consumers eschew chips and pretzels while supply constraints are weighing on sales of freshly baked goods. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1587 The British pound was little changed at $1.3415 The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 158.53 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $70,283.59 Ether rose 0.3% to $2,049.54 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.18% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 2.91% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 4.66% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $85.35 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $5,175.33 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.