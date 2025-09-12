Stocks Waver as Traders Turn Cautious After Rally: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities paused in cautious trading as investors weighed how much further a record rally driven by expectations of Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts can run.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed after all major US benchmarks hit records on Thursday. Europe’s Stoxx 600 also barely moved. Asia was the outlier, with MSCI’s regional gauge closing in on a record high after tracking the US session.

US Treasuries pulled back from Thursday’s advance alongside weakness in Europe, with the 10-year yield rising one basis point to 4.03%. The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly drop in a month. Gold’s climb carried the metal above $3,650 an ounce.

Stocks have scaled all-time highs after a raft of data this week pointed to a strained labor market and relatively contained inflation, sealing a Fed cut when policymakers meet next week. Some now question whether the rally has further room to run as seasonal weakness and geopolitical uncertainty linger.

Swaps pricing indicates traders anticipate the equivalent of between two or three quarter point cuts through year-end, with some wagering on a jumbo half-point cut next week.

Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management, cautioned that markets were reaching the limit of pricing in Fed support.

“I would say that the market is overestimating the scale of rate cuts across the 12 coming months,” she said. “As for next week, some investors will be disappointed if there’s not a 50 basis cut, and I don’t think there will be.”

Corporate News:

Banco Sabadell SA’s board again rebuffed BBVA SA’s $18 billion takeover bid as insufficient, raising pressure on BBVA to improve it despite its vow not to do so. The leaders of OpenAI and Nvidia Corp. plan to pledge support for billions of dollars in UK data center investments when they head to the country next week at the same time as President Donald Trump, Bloomberg News has reported. Paramount Skydance Corp., the Hollywood studio taken over in August by independent filmmaker David Ellison, is preparing a bid for rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s stock gained the most in about two weeks after the company initiated a series of moves intended to shore up its place in China’s AI development boom. Adobe Inc. gave a strong quarterly revenue outlook, suggesting that the software maker is seeing a payoff from its investment in AI features Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1740 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 147.42 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1183 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3566 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $115,230.36 Ether rose 2.7% to $4,535.2 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.03% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.67% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.61% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $65.98 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $3,649.78 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.