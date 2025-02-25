Stocks Waver as Trump’s Tariffs Fuel Uncertainty: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks struggled for direction and 10-year Treasury yields slipped to the lowest in more than two months amid concerns that US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and measures to restrict investments between the US and China will hurt global economic growth.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark was little changed at the open. Basic resources and technology stocks led declines, while banks and health care stocks rose. US equity futures pointed to a lower open after a tech-led selloff on Wall Street at the end of trading Monday. Asian stocks fell for a second day. The yen gained and gold held near a record high.

One month into Trump’s presidency, uncertainty on how his policies will affect US economic growth has prompted investors to cut risk and flock to safer havens such as gold. Trump signaled Monday that tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will go ahead, while his administration is sketching out tougher versions of US semiconductor curbs and pressuring key allies to escalate their restrictions on China’s chip industry.

“The continued signaling of new tariffs introduces unnecessary volatility into the markets,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management. “A more accelerated U.S. retreat from global leadership raises risks for multinational corporations and global investors that have long benefited from a stable, rules-based international order.”

Among individual stock moves in Europe, Fresenius Medical Care AG shares rose after positive guidance. Unilever Plc declined after Hein Schumacher unexpectedly stepped down as chief executive. Heidelberg Materials AG dropped afte reporting results.

Meanwhile, Trump also deepened Washington’s split with its allies over Ukraine, withdrawing US condemnation of Russia’s 2022 invasion at the United Nations and among Group-of-Seven countries as he aims to end the war on terms agreeable to Moscow.

Trump officials recently met with their Japanese and Dutch counterparts about restricting Tokyo Electron Ltd. and ASML Holding NV engineers from maintaining semiconductor gear in China, according to people familiar with the matter.

This comes after a directive set the stage for a more muscular use of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, a secretive panel that scrutinizes proposals by foreign entities to buy US companies or property, to thwart Chinese investment.

“If these orders were to go into effect, there is a risk that AI supply chains could be impacted,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets Pte.

In Japan, trading houses, including Mitsubishi Corp. and Marubeni Corp., rallied on Tuesday after Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said it was looking to increase ownership in the companies in an annual letter to shareholders dated Saturday.

In other markets, oil edged higher as investors assessed a fresh wave of US sanctions on Iran. Gold slipped from a record high. Bitcoin fell for a third day, while Ether and many of the higher profile altcoins such as Solana and Dogecoin also remained under pressure as investors turn elsewhere with the sector still reeling after its biggest-ever hack last week.

Key events this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lorie Logan, Tom Barkin, Michael Barr speak, Tuesday

Apple shareholder meeting, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Jeff Schmid, Beth Hammack, Patrick Harker, Michael Barr, Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US PCE inflation, income and spending, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:12 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0476

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 149.45 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2665 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2626

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.3% to $89,918.42

Ether fell 9.4% to $2,387.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.54%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,933.12 an ounce

