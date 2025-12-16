Stocks Waver as Wall Street Gears Up for Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders refrained from making big moves ahead of a key jobs report, with stocks, bonds and the dollar wavering.

Just ahead of the US payrolls reading, S&P 500 futures were little changed. Treasury yields and the greenback edged lower as investors bet a weakening labor market will pave the way for more Federal Reserve rate cuts in coming months.

The November jobs report is expected to show the economy added 50,000 nonfarm jobs, according to the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The delayed release of September data last month showed a gain of 119,000 and an increase in the unemployment rate nearly to 4.5%, last seen in 2021. It’s seen increasing to that level for November.

“The decline in the hiring rate suggests labor demand is weak and points to downside risk,” said Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. “Overall, weaker US labor demand will support Fed funds futures pricing 50 basis points of easing next year.”

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.

Money managers are set to ring in the new year with resounding confidence about everything from economic growth to equities and commodities, according to a monthly poll by Bank of America Corp. Strategist Michael Hartnett said this level of optimism has been seen only eight times this century.

There are lingering concerns about US tech valuations, with an artificial intelligence bubble still viewed as the biggest tail risk. A net 14% of participants continue to believe that companies are spending too much on capital expenditure, although that’s lower than a record 20% last month.

Meantime, the message from sell-side analysts is that there’s still fuel in the tank for Corporate America.

Their aggregated bottom-up price targets suggest the pace of income growth in the S&P 500 will accelerate each year through 2027, data compiled by Jefferies show. That would translate into three consecutive years of double-digit earnings expansion, a rare development that’s historically coincided with above-average returns in the S&P 500.

Corporate Highlights:

Pfizer Inc. forecast little to no sales growth next year as the drugmaker undertakes an effort to refresh its pipeline of hit drugs with a series of pricey acquisitions. Kraft Heinz Co. is replacing its chief executive officer, with former Kellanova CEO Steve Cahillane set to take over from Carlos Abrams-Rivera on Jan. 1. Medline Inc.’s long-delayed initial public offering is on track to raise the most of any listing this year, as investors keen on the medical supply company’s business model look past its rocky path back to the public markets. Nasdaq Inc., the second-largest exchange in the US, is looking for regulatory approval to extend trading hours on its stock venues to 23 hours during the work week. B. Riley Financial Inc. said it filed its overdue second-quarter report with US regulators, bringing the firm closer to satisfying demands from Nasdaq that will keep the stock from being delisted. Northwell Health Inc., one of New York state’s largest hospital systems, has signed a deal with a major labor union intended to lower costs and expand access to thousands of doctors for its members in the New York area. President Donald Trump sued the BBC for at least $10 billion over a misleading edit in a documentary last year that gave the impression he’d made a direct call for violence in a speech leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. Gucci owner Kering SA will get $690 million following its sale of a stake in a New York property to French investment fund Ardian as part of the fashion group’s efforts to shrink its debt. The Canadian government has approved Anglo American Plc’s acquisition of Teck Resources Ltd., helping to clear the way for the creation of a $50 billion metals giant focused on copper mines in Chile and Peru. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:08 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1775 The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3438 The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 154.60 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $87,126.04 Ether rose 0.1% to $2,948.53 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.16% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.85% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.53% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $55.81 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.3% to $4,293.68 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.