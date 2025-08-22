Stocks Waver in Risk-Averse Trade Ahead of Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are set to extend this week’s string of losses as investors stay risk-averse ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address, with markets scaling back bets on imminent rate cuts.

S&P 500 futures ticked lower after the US benchmark slipped for five straight sessions. Contracts for the Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.2%. European stocks eased 0.1%, staying within 1% of an all-time high. US Treasuries held steady after Thursday’s losses, with the 10-year rate at 4.33%.

US stocks’ record-breaking rally has stalled this week as investors await Jerome Powell’s policy blueprint for the year ahead, with speculation over whether the Fed will remain cautious on inflation or lean toward supporting a softer labor market.

Swaps have sharply reduced the odds of aggressive near-term easing, now pricing about a 70% chance of a cut next month and fewer than two moves this year. Little more than a week ago, markets were betting on a full quarter-point reduction in September, with some traders even positioning for a half-point move.

The stakes are heightened by pressure from the Trump administration to cut rates and growing divisions within the Fed’s rate-setting committee. Powell is due to speak Friday at 10 a.m. New York time.

All roads “lead to Powell pushing for full optionality in September, offering a more dynamic stance where the incoming nonfarm payrolls and core CPI prints will determine which side of the dual mandate requires priority,” wrote Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group.

Corporate News:

Meta Platforms Inc. is hiring another key Apple Inc. artificial intelligence executive, even as the social networking company prepares to slow its recruitment, according to people familiar with the matter. Nvidia Corp. has instructed component suppliers including Samsung Electronics Co. and Amkor Technology Inc. to stop production related to the H20 AI chip, The Information reported, citing unidentified sources. Air Liquide SA agreed to buy South Korea’s DIG Airgas for an enterprise value of €2.85 billion ($3.3 billion) as it seeks to expand in Asia. Fonterra Co-operative Group has agreed to sell its global Consumer and related businesses to French dairy giant Lactalis for NZ$3.85 billion ($2.2 billion). Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 8:24 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1595 The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.46 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1837 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3405 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $113,200.48 Ether rose 2.2% to $4,334.49 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.33% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.75% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.73% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $67.59 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,333.79 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

