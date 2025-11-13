Stocks Waver on Uncertain Outlook After US Reopens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks wavered as traders grappled with where markets are headed next following the end of the longest US shutdown in history.

S&P 500 futures eked out small gains, with much of the optimism over the government’s reopening priced in after the index rose more than 2% in recent days. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was poised to outperform the US benchmark for a third straight session. US Treasuries were little changed while the dollar slipped. Gold rose.

After a breathtaking rally since April, markets have endured a tumultuous few weeks as traders contended with a data blackout and mounting concern over lofty tech valuations. Investors are now bracing for further volatility as the government resumes releasing economic figures, with markets not yet settled on the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

The October jobs and inflation reports aren’t expected to be published, the White House said on Wednesday.

“The market will need a strong catalyst to break convincingly into new highs,” wrote Linh Tran, market analyst at XS.com. “Conversely, if mixed signals emerge regarding monetary policy, trade risks, or the AI earnings narrative fails to meet expectations, a corrective pullback could materialize.”

In the UK, economic growth almost ground to a halt in the third quarter amid fear of looming tax hikes in the Labour government’s upcoming budget. The pound dipped against the dollar after the data, but the move reversed as the US currency fell more broadly. Gilts were broadly steady.

Corporate News:

Burberry Group Plc’s sales rose as the UK fashion brand saw demand improve in the region that includes China, an indication its turnaround bid is starting to work. The shares gained as much as 5.3%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is preparing an overhaul of its main mobile AI app in coming months to help it more closely resemble OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Novo Nordisk A/S is looking to raise €3.5 billion ($4.1 billion) from the bond market to help finance its acquisition of Akero Therapeutics Inc. Siemens AG expects currency headwinds to “strongly” burden growth in revenue as well as profit during the 2026 fiscal year while the manufacturer also deals with costs related to recent acquisitions. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:52 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1618 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 154.60 per dollar The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.0978 per dollar The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3147 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $103,629.04 Ether rose 3.3% to $3,534.69 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.07% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.40% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $62.57 a barrel Spot gold rose 1% to $4,237.29 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

