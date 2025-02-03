Stocks Well Off Lows Amid US-Mexico Tariff Hopes: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks came well off session lows after President Donald Trump confirmed he agreed with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on an immediate pause of anticipated tariffs for one month, spurring a quick rebound of the peso.

Following a slide that approached 2% earlier Monday, the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Defensive groups led gains, while carmakers, semiconductor shares and industrial companies remained under pressure. The dollar almost wiped a rally that was earlier shaping up to be the biggest since the onset of the pandemic. The peso climbed 1.1%, while Canada’s loonie pared its decline to 0.4%.

*CANADA NOT OPTIMISTIC FOR MEXICO-LIKE TARIFFS REPRIEVE: NYT

“At this point, we are doubtful that the tariffs on Canada and Mexico will be long lasting, if enacted at all,” said Keith Lerner and Michael Skordeles at Truist Advisory Services. “Nevertheless, until there is clarity on the duration or magnitude of tariffs, these actions inject uncertainty into supply chains and pricing for many companies – large and small – across North America.”

President Trump’s move to invoke an emergency and impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China is the most extensive act of protectionism taken by a US president in almost a century. While both Canada and Mexico have pledged to retaliate if Trump follows through on his threats, President Sheinbaum posterd on social media that “we had a good conversation with Trump.”

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” Trump said.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, US durable goods, Tuesday

Alphabet earnings, Tuesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Mary Daly, Philip Jefferson speak, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone HCOB Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

US trade, Wednesday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Tom Barkin, Michelle Bowman, Philip Jefferson speak, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

UK rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Lorie Logan speak, Thursday

Amazon earnings, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Michelle Bowman, Adriana Kugler speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 11:18 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1%

The MSCI World Index fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0319

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2429

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 154.68 per dollar

The Mexican peso rose 1.1% to 20.4463

The Canadian dollar fell 0.4% to 1.4605

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $98,536.01

Ether fell 7.2% to $2,698.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $72.64 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,820.53 an ounce

