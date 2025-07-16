Stocks Whipsaw as Trump Denies Plan to Fire Powell: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Speculation about the fate of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set off a short-lived tempest in financial markets Wednesday, with volatility mostly quelled after President Donald Trump said he has no plans to fire the central bank chief and was only discussing it in “concept.”

Stocks bounced from session lows, with the S&P 500 little changed. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves, slid four basis points to 3.9% after earlier dropped as low as 3.86%. The yield gap between five- and 30-year bonds hit the highest since 2021. The dollar halted a four-day advance.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Trump said he is “not planning on doing anything” to remove Powell, after a White House official said the president was likely to seek the Fed Chair’s ouster soon. When asked if he was completely ruling out the idea of firing the Fed chief, Trump said “it’s highly unlikely, unless he has to leave.”

Firing Powell would test the legal bounds of Trump’s authority and has the potential to roil markets, though its ultimate impact isn’t certain. While impinging central bank authority risks politicizing decisions about how to handle inflation and economic growth, the likelihood of a more dovish successor may be welcome in risky assets like stocks.

Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that Kevin Hassett is the early frontrunner. The long-time Trump economic aide has often echoed the president’s critique of Powell.

To Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management, a decision to fire the Fed chief would negatively impact markets as concerns around central bank independence would be at “the forefront of investors’ minds.”

“Keep in mind the decision to fire Powell would have to make its way through the courts because he can only be fired for ‘cause,’ and they have to determine if the cost overruns on the new Fed building are grounds for that,” Zaccarelli added.

“And now that Trump says he’s ‘not Planning’ to fire Powell we have to wonder if the first story was a trial balloon to see how markets would react,” said Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers.

At Academy Securities, Peter Tchir said that he’s been arguing that Trump has been emboldened after a series of “wins” – which might encourage him on this.

“But possibly more importantly, would be a sign that tariff policy is going to be more aggressive than market current thinks,” Tchir added.

Earlier gains in stocks were driven by a softer-than-estimated inflation reading that reinforced the case for the Fed to cut rates this year. A slide in chipmakers fueled by a weak outlook from ASML Holding NV also weighed on sentiment. Revenue surprises from US financial giants like Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley were unable to boost the shares.

US wholesale inflation moderated in June as a sharp decline in the costs of travel-related services offset a pickup in goods prices. The producer price index was unchanged from a month earlier, after an upwardly revised 0.3% gain in May. US wholesale prices rose 2.3% from a year earlier, the least since September.

“Disinflation remains, but the Fed will be undeterred in keeping rates steady until September,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “As long as the labor market remains strong and resilient, rates aren’t likely to move meaningfully lower, and that’s a good thing.”

On the tariff front, Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates as he pushes ahead with a trade agenda that has sent US partners racing to avoid higher import taxes.

“They’re not big countries, and they don’t do that much business,” Trump added about the trading partners that would receive upcoming letters.

Investors may underestimate the potential for further gains in stocks and other risk assets but they should hedge against the threat of a weaker dollar, higher bond yields and greater volatility, according to KKR & Co.

Loosening financial conditions, policy easing by global central banks, improving productivity and a lack of net issuance provide a supportive backdrop for risk investments, said Henry McVey, head of global macro and asset allocation at the alternative asset manager.

Corporate Highlights:

ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Christophe Fouquet walked back his forecast that sales will grow next year, blaming trade disputes and global tensions.

Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch a longer, six-seat version of its Model Y sport utility vehicle in China, where the carmaker has been losing ground to domestic manufacturers with fresher lineups.

Nvidia Corp. boss Jensen Huang anticipates getting the first batch of US licenses to export H20 AI chips to China soon, formally allowing the company to resume sales of a much sought-after component to the world’s top semiconductor arena.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will debut new Pixel-branded hardware at an event on Aug. 20 in New York, with the lineup expected to include several smartphones and a smartwatch, all powered by the company’s artificial intelligence technology.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stock traders posted the largest revenue haul in Wall Street history, as volatility sparked by the Trump administration’s trade war spurred a second straight record quarter for the unit.

Morgan Stanley’s stock traders posted their best second quarter on record as the biggest US banks continue to reap the benefits of market volatility tied to President Donald Trump’s policy moves.

Bank of America Corp.’s traders posted a record second quarter as the company reaped the benefits of volatile markets and net interest income topped analysts’ estimates.

Johnson & Johnson beat Wall Street’s quarterly sales expectations and raised its full-year outlook, a show of confidence as the pharmaceutical industry faces the dual threats of tariffs and a crackdown on drug pricing.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. announced several business changes, including the formation of a new strategy committee and the appointment of a new board member, as it agreed to work with Elliott Investment Management on ways to help the software company boost value.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:33 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index fell 0.1%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index was little changed

Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 1.5%

KBW Bank Index fell 0.6%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1638

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3424

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 148.08 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $119,266.83

Ether rose 7.2% to $3,262.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.69%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.64%

The yield on 2-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $65.98 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,352.78 an ounce

–With assistance from Denitsa Tsekova and Isabelle Lee.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.